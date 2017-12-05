–Lake County Calendar of Events Dec. 7 – Dec. 13

December 7

Bossa Blue presents: A Tribute to the James Taylor Songbook

7-9 p.m.

210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge, 210 Green Bay Road, Highwood

$10

See Bossa Blue, a band that re-imagines the music of classic rock and pop icons with a mash-up of Bossa nova, Samba, jazz and blues stylings, pay tribute to the catalog of legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor. Doors open at 5 p.m. For tickets, and more information, call (847) 433-0304 or visit www.210restaurant.com.

December 8

Skokie Valley Astronomers

8-10 p.m.

Edward L. Ryerson Welcome Center, 21950 N. Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods

Free

Adults and families with children ages 12 and up can learn about outer space, the sky and the universe in this session of the Skokie Valley Astronomers’ monthly get-together. Stargazing will be conducted after the meeting, weather permitting. No registration is required. For more information, call (847) 367-6640 or visit www.lcfpd.org.

Michael Carbonaro Live!

7:30 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$33-$58

See magician/comedian/actor Michael Carbonaro, star of the hit TV show, “The Carbonaro Effect,” bring his mind-blowing illusions and tricks to the stage. To purchase tickets, stop by the box office or call Ticketmaster at (800) 982-2787. For more information, call (847) 782-2366 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

December 9

Fledgling Artists

10 a.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

$5 (per child), $10 (3 children)

Kids (ages 7-11) can meet an animal and become inspired to create a work of art in a program that blends artistic discovery and nature education. Registration is required (no refunds). To sign up, and for more information, call (847) 381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

Gina Gonzalez and the Wingmen

10 p.m.

Austin’s Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville

$5

See this Lake County-based alternative rock cover band, featuring lead singer Gina Gonzalez, who previously toured with Gary Sinise’s Lt. Dan Band. Doors open at 9 p.m. For tickets, and more information, call (847) 549-1972 or visit www.fuelroom.com.

Six To Midnight

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See pop/dance/country/disco/rock/R&B cover band Six To Midnight perform in concert at this popular area bar and eatery. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

December 10

Holiday Open House

1-4 p.m.

Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake

Free

Stop by the museum to enjoy the Grayslake Historical Society’s annual Holiday Open House. The event includes children’s crafts, refreshments, a performance by the Warren High School Alumni Choir (2 p.m.), and photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Historical Society’s vintage sleigh (2-4 p.m.). For more information, call (847) 543-1745 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

December 12

STEM Kits Introduction Party

5-7 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

The library’s new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) kits (designed for ages 3-8) will be available for preview and play in the Youth Services Department during this intro party. The library will begin circulating the kits Dec. 13. For more information, call (847) 639-2274 or visit www.frgml.org.

The History & Fascinating Story of Santa

6:30-8 p.m.

Aspen Drive Library, 701 Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills

Free

In this special adult program, historian and storyteller Barry Bradford will detail the story of how Santa Claus evolved from a charitable religious figure into an international symbol of kindness and giving. Bradford will also present an overview of the development of Christmas songs in popular culture. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (847) 362-2330 or visit www.cooklib.org.

December 13

Children’s Afternoon Movie

2:30 p.m.

Lake Bluff Public Library, 123 E. Scranton Ave., Lake Bluff

Free

Kids can gather to watch a screening of the mega-hit animated film, “Frozen” (rated PG) in the Children’s Program Room. Registration is not required. For more information, call (847) 234-2540 or visit www.lakeblufflibrary.org.

