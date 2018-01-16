–Lake County Calendar of Events Jan. 19 – Jan. 25

January 19

Movie Day: ‘The Monuments Men’

2-4 p.m.

Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire

Free

Enjoy a screening of the historical drama, “The Monuments Men” (rated PG-13), based on the true story of an unlikely platoon of museum directors, curators, art scholars and others who worked together to rescue artistic masterpieces looted by the Nazis during World War II. Registration is recommended. To sign up, and for more information, call (224) 543-1485 or visit www.vapld.info.

January 20

Owl Walk

4:30-6 p.m.

Paulus Park Barn, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich

$3 (individual), $5 (family)

Sponsored by the Ancient Oaks Foundation, this Lake Zurich Park and Recreation Department event (for families with children ages 6 and up) features a live owl demonstration with Lake County environmental educator Melissa Anderson, followed by a walk through Paulus Park in search of owl residents. To register, stop by the Paulus Park Barn or visit www.lakezurich.org/parkandrec. For more information, call (847) 438-5146.

State Ballet Theatre of Russia: ‘Sleeping Beauty’

7:30 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$29.50-$52.50

See this full-scale production of the classical ballet, presented by the highly acclaimed State Ballet Theatre of Russia. To purchase tickets, stop by the box office or call Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787. For more information, call (847) 782-2366 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

Poison’d Crue

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See long-running, Chicago-based Poison/Motley Crue/’80s hair metal cover band Poison’d Crue perform in concert at this popular area bar and eatery. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

January 21

Tree Essences: Aromas Steeped in Culture and Tradition

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Participants in this nature program will explore the botanic sources of the many ingredients that produce unique scents, as well as how the demand for such “essences” impacts trees and plants around the world. To register, and for more information, call (847) 381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

Squirrel Appreciation Day

Noon to 3 p.m.

Edward L. Ryerson Welcome Center, 21950 N. Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods

$2 (residents), $4 (non-residents)

All ages are welcome to attend this Lake County Forest Preserves drop-in program, which includes squirrel trivia, a touch table, crafts and a hike while using Project Squirrel to become a “citizen scientist.” No registration is required. Adult supervision is required. For more information, call (847) 968-3320 or visit www.lcfpd.org.

Lake County Folk Club Concert

7 p.m.

Grayslake Heritage Center and History Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake

$18 (general), $15 (seniors), $13 (Lake County Folk Club members)

Enjoy a performance by headliners Barbara Silverman & Colby Maddox, along with opening act Wattle & Daub, in this session of the Lake County Folk Club concert series. The museum will be open before and after the show. For more information, call (847) 543-1745 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

January 24

Dave Rudolf’s Singer-Songwriters in Concert

7-8:15 p.m.

Fremont Public Library, 1170 N. Midlothian Road, Lincolnshire

Free

Join Grammy-nominated musician/entertainer Dave Rudolf for an evening of favorite songs from popular singer/songwriters of the 1960s and ’70s, including Cat Stevens, Paul Simon and more. To register, and for more information, call (847) 566-8702 or visit www.fremontlibrary.org.

January 25

Getting the Most From Your Retirement Money

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Antioch Public Library, 757 Main St., Antioch

Free

In this adult program, presenter Karen Chan will tackle personal finance from the retiree’s perspective, covering everything from rollovers and required minimum distributions to Roth conversions and qualified charitable distributions. Chan will also discuss what to do when you inherit an account, plus how to choose the right beneficiary for your own accounts. To register, and for more information, call (847) 395-0874 or visit www.apld.info.

