–Lake County Calendar of Events Nov. 1 – Nov. 8

November 2

Thanksgiving Table Holiday Event

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Regent Center, 1200 Regent Drive, Mundelein

$5 (residents), $10 (non-residents)

In this Mundelein Park District event, participants (ages 15 and up) can learn how to make cost-effective centerpieces with flower-arranging demonstrations by Flowerama of Mundelein, pick up some cooking tips and hors d’oeuvres ideas from Tastefully Simple, learn to fold festive napkins and more. Local yoga expert Erin O’Neill will be on hand as well. To register, and for more information, call (847) 388-5447 or visit www.mundeleinparks.org.

Brad Garrett

7:30 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$45, $55

See comedian/actor Brad Garrett, best known as the quirky brother on the hit TV series, “Everybody Loves Raymond,” return to his stand-up comedy roots. Special guest Dave Landau, a finalist on “Last Comic Standing” (season 8), will open the show. To purchase tickets, visit the box office or call Ticketmaster at (800) 982-2787. For more information, call (847) 263-7788 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

November 3

Waxing Moon Prairie Ramble

7 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Stroll along this interpretive, 2-mile Phantom Prairie hike to observe the waxing moon as it rises in the sky. To register, and for more information, call (847) 381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

November 4

Native American Heritage

2-3 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Stop in for a close-up look at a variety of artifacts tied to the cultural histories of North America’s indigenous peoples. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

Out of Storage

8:30-11:30 p.m.

Docks Bar & Grill, 313 E. Liberty St., Wauconda

Free

See rock/pop/dance cover band Out of Storage perform in concert at this popular bar and grill on Bangs Lake. For more information, call (847) 526-3625 or visit www.docksbarandgrill.com.

Sixteen Candles

10:30 p.m.

Austin’s Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertryville

$10

See long-running, Chicago-based, 1980s cover band Sixteen Candles perform in concert. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. For tickets, and more information, call (847) 549-1972 or visit www.fuelroom.com.

November 5

Holiday Cocktail Class

4 p.m.

North Shore Distillery, 13990 Rockland Road, Green Oaks

$35

Sign up for this class to make, discuss and taste a range of new drink ideas for holiday celebrations, incorporating apples, cranberries and other holiday flavors. All students will receive 10 percent off in the Distillery Store after class. To register, and for more information, call (847) 574-2499 or visit www.northshoredistillery.com.

November 6

Putin’s Russia: Friend, Foe or Something Else?

7-8 p.m.

Lake Bluff Public Library, 123 E. Scranton Ave., Lake Bluff

Free

In this lecture for adults, Dr. Ben Whisenhunt, a history professor at the College of DuPage, will examine Russian President Vladimir Putin’s background, style of rule and overall relationship with the United States since he took power more than 17 years ago. Registration is suggested. For more information, call (847) 234-2540 or visit www.lakeblufflibrary.org.

November 7

Emerging Tech

6-7:30 p.m.

Zion-Benton Public Library, 2400 Gabriel Ave., Zion

Free

Join presenter Sean Epple and a panel of library employees for a discussion about emerging technology trends, ranging from services and equipment the library provides to concerns over privacy issues, A.I. research and more. This program is for adults (ages 18 and up). To register, and for more information, call (847) 872-4680 or visit www.zblibrary.info.

November 8

Alice Paul: Winning the Vote For Women

7-8 p.m.

Fremont Public Library, 1170 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein

Free

See award-winning actress and historian Leslie Goddard in a portrayal of suffragist Alice Paul, who arranged parades, organized the first picketing demonstrations ever held outside the White House, lobbied politicians and endured imprisonment in the fight to win voting rights for American women. To register, and for more information, call (847) 566-8702 or visit www.fremontlibrary.org.

