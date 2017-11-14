–Lake County Calendar of Events Nov. 15 – Nov. 20

November 16

Fireside Chat

6-7:30 p.m.

Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach

Free

Community members can attend this month’s Fireside Chat, featuring Round Lake Beach Mayor Richard Hill and Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza, along with guest moderators. The event will begin with a meet-and-greet, followed by informal conversation and a Q&A session. Coffee and dessert will be provided. For more information, call (847) 546-2351 or visit www.villageofroundlakebeach.com.

November 17

Mother Daughter Activity Night

6:30-8 p.m.

Jewett Park Community Center, 836 Jewett Park Drive, Deerfield

$16 (members, per person), $20 (non-members)

Moms and daughters can enjoy a fun-filled evening decorating cookies and cupcakes in this Deerfield Park District event. There will be time for games and a craft project as well. Refreshments will be served. To register, and for more information, call (847) 945-0650 or visit www.deerfieldparks.org.

Jeffrey Osborne

7:30 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$39.50-$59.50

See renowned R&B vocalist Jeffrey Osborne, who produced a series of Top 40 hits in the 1980s, perform in concert. Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers, and Chicago-based singer/songwriter Nicholas Barron, will open the show. To purchase tickets, stop by the box office or call Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787. For more information, call (847) 543-1745 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

November 18

Nutcracker Ballet Storytime

11 a.m. to noon

Lake Bluff Public Library, 123 E. Scranton Ave., Lake Bluff

Free

Bring the kids to enjoy storytime and a performance of “Clara’s Dream” from The Nutcracker Suite, presented by LoMastro Performing Arts Academy. Registration is not required. For more information, call (847) 234-2540 or visit www.lakeblufflibrary.org.

November 18-19

Lake County Model Railroad Club Fall Open House

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (each day)

Lake County Model Railroad Club, 107 S. Main St., Wauconda

Free

Stop by for a close-up look at this longtime club’s permanent HO-scale layout that occupies 1,800 square feet. The club is also open to the public every Friday from 7-9 p.m. For more information, call (815) 388-4301 or visit www.lcmrr.org.

November 19

Art in Nature: Playing With Knives

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Participants (ages 13 and up) can learn the basic techniques for using a palette knife from artist Carol Foster, and then create a small painting to take home. To register, and for more information, call (847) 381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

Lake County Folk Club Concert

7-10 p.m.

Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake

$18 (general admission), $15 (seniors), $13 (Lake County Folk Club members)

Enjoy this Lake County Folk Concert, featuring LJ Booth and Chris Kokesh. The museum will be open before and after the show. For tickets, and more information, call (847) 543-1745 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

November 20

Disney Trivia: Furry Friends Edition

7-8 p.m.

Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire

Free

Kids (grades K and up, with an adult) can test their knowledge of Disney’s memorable animal characters to compete for fun prizes in this family program. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (224) 543-1486 or visit www.vapld.info.

Ike Reilly’s Rock & Roll Food Drive

6:30 p.m.

Mickey Finn’s Brewery, 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville

$20 (general admission), $15 (under age 21)

Bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Libertyville Township Food Pantry and enjoy a performance by veteran area rockers The Ike Reilly Assassination, along with opening acts Betty Soul and Fun Monkey. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for this all-ages show. For tickets, and more information, call (847) 362-6688 or visit www.mickeyfinnsbrewery.com.

November 21

Lights, Action CRAFT!

10 a.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Kids (ages 2-5 with a parent or caregiver) can see a short film and make a craft project in this session of the weekly program. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

