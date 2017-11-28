–Lake County Calendar of Events Nov. 29 – Dec. 7

November 30

Art Cafe: Landscapes

5-7 p.m.

Zion-Benton Public Library, 2400 Gabriel Ave., Zion

Free

Teens can drop in and learn to paint or draw landscapes while enjoying coffee and snacks. For more information, call (847) 872-4680 or visit www.zblibrary.info.

December 1

The Midtown Men: Holiday Hits

8 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$35-$65

Enjoy the greatest songs of the 1960s and ‘70s with The Midtown Men, four stars of the smash Broadway musical, “Jersey Boys.” This Rat Pack-style concert will feature classic songs as well as holiday favorites. To purchase tickets, stop by the box office or call Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787. For more information, call (847) 782-2366 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

Six Speed Tranny

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

Enjoy a performance by versatile area band Six Speed Tranny, a high-energy power trio that covers rock songs from the 1960s and ‘70s up to the present. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

December 2

PUPPETS!

11 a.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Bring the family to see Jan’s Clan, a popular, music-oriented puppet show for children, in the Library Meeting Room. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

Owl Prowl

7-8 p.m.

Heller Nature Center, 2821 Ridge Road, Highland Park

$8

Participants (ages 6 to adult) in this Park District of Highland Park program can learn about several owl species in the area, and then head outside for a night hike to hear the feathered creatures calling in the wild. Children must be accompanied by a paid registered adult. To sign up, and for more information, call (847) 433-6901 or visit www.pdhp.org.

3 If By Air

10 p.m.

Mickey Finn’s Brewery, 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville

Free

Enjoy a performance by longstanding rock cover band 3 If By Air at this popular area brewpub and music venue. For more information, call (847) 362-6688 or visit www.mickeyfinnsbrewery.com.

December 3

The 12 Tastings of Christmas

5:30-8 p.m.

TreeTime Christmas Creations, 22102 N. Pepper Road, Lake Barrington

$30

Enjoy a tasting of fine wines and craft beers along with a variety of appetizers, and musical entertainment by Wayne Ewing, in this fundraising event for the Jeremy Stom Remembrance Foundation (JSRF). Pre-registration is required. For more information, call (847) 527-8880 or visit www.treetime.com.

December 5

Playdate with Nature

1-2:30 p.m.

Lakewood (Winter Sports Area), 27277 Forest Preserve Road, Wauconda

Free

Children of all ages can enjoy unstructured seasonal play activities outdoors in this Lake County Forest Preserves program. Adult supervision is required. No registration is required. For more information, call (847) 367-6640 or visit www.lcfpd.org.

December 6

Wee Wanderer Wednesdays

10 a.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Children (ages 2-6 with a parent or caregiver) can spend time exploring nature outdoors (weather permitting) in this session of the ongoing program. Dress for weather. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, starting at 9:30 a.m.; space is limited. For more information, call (847) 381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

December 7

Thursday Night at the Movies

6-8:30 p.m.

Antioch Public Library District, 757 N. Main St., Antioch

Free

Adults can enjoy a screening of the 2017 action film, “Wonder Woman” (rated PG-13), based on the popular DC Comics character of the same name. To register, and for more information, call (847) 395-0874 or visit www.apld.info.

–Lake County Calendar of Events Nov. 29 – Dec. 7–