–Lake County Calendar of Events Oct. 12 – 19

October 12

Ronnie Milsap

7:30 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$37.50-$89

See legendary country music crossover artist Ronnie Milsap, winner of six Grammy Awards, perform in concert. Special guest Exile will open the show. To purchase tickets, visit the box office or call Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787. For more information, call 847-263-7788 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

October 13

Mr. Blotto

9 p.m.

210 Restaurant, 210 Green Bay Road, Highwood

$5

Enjoy an evening of jam-inspired psychedelic rock with long-running Chicago band Mr. Blotto at this hip restaurant and live music lounge. For more information, call 847-433-0304 or visit www.210restaurant.com.

October 13

Jim & Justin

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

See Marengo-based acoustic duo Jim & Justin perform a variety of cover songs at this popular area bar and eatery. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

October 14-15

Docktoberfest

11 a.m. Oct. 14; noon Oct. 15

Docks Bar & Grill, 323 E. Liberty St., Wauconda

$35

Enjoy a traditional German buffet, Oktoberfest beer, raffles, an ultimate kissing booth and live music by the Cooney Band and Wichita Jacks (Oct. 14) and Beamish (Oct. 15) in Docks’ first annual Oktoberfest celebration. Admission includes two draft beers of choice. For more information, call 847-526-3625 or visit www.docksbarandgrill.com.

October 15

Oaktober Celebration

Noon to 2 p.m.

Aquatics Center and Nature Museum, 860 Hart Road, Round Lake

Free

Bring the family to celebrate our state tree, the White Oak, and other oaks in Illinois. This Round Lake Area Park District event includes crafts, activities and nature hikes. To register, and for more information, call 847-546-8558 or visit www.rlapd.org.

October 15

Lake County Folk Club Concert

7 p.m.

Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake

$18 (general), $15 (seniors), $13 (Lake County Folk Club members)

Enjoy this Lake County Folk Club Concert, featuring headliner Anne Hills and opener Jim Fine. The museum will be open before and after the concert. For more information, call 847-543-1745 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

October 16

Women’s Safety Seminar

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Leisure Center, 2400 Dowie Memorial Drive, Zion

$6 (each), $10 (for two)

In this special program, presented by the Zion Park District and Zion Police Department, mothers, daughters and their female friends can learn simple, effective techniques to help feel secure in uncertain surroundings. All participants will receive a personal whistle. To register, and for more information, call 847-746-5500 or visit www.zionparkdistrict.com.

October 17

Lunch & Learn: Running Across America

12:30-1:30 p.m.

Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire

Free

Adults can bring a lunch (starting at noon) and then listen to ultra-marathon runner Adam Kindle share the story of his journey to setting the Guinness World Record for the fastest crossing of the USA on foot. Coffee and dessert will be provided. To register, and for more information, call 224-543-1485 or visit www.vapld.info.

October 18

Tinkering Through Time: Awesome Adaptations

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Hastings Lake (Shelter A), 21155 W. Gelden Road, Lake Villa

$3 (residents), $5 (non-residents)

In this new Lake County Forest Preserves program series, children (ages 5-8) will experience a variety of hands-on activities and develop STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) and critical thinking skills. In this session, participants will explore how native people used a vast array of natural resources in the area, and then investigate a variety of local wildlife adaptations. Registration is required (no charge for chaperone). To sign up, and for more information, call 847-367-6640 or visit www.lcfpd.org.

October 19

State of the Real Estate Market in FRG and Cary

6-7:30 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

In this adult program, Beth Repta of Repta Realty/Keller Williams will present an overview of the key economic indicators of the Fox River Grove and Cary markets. Repta also will discuss what today’s buyers are looking for in a home, what are good investments when considering home improvement projects, and more. To register, and for more information, call (847) 639-2274 or visit www.frgml.org.

