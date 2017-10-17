–Lake County Calendar of Events Oct. 19 – Oct. 27

October 19

A Tribute to Ricky Nelson & Chuck Berry

7:30 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$32-$59

See this tribute concert, starring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, twin sons of legendary 1950s and ’60s pop teen idol Ricky Nelson. Special guest Monkey Business features singer/guitarist Charlie Ray Richards paying homage to rock-n-roll pioneer Chuck Berry. To purchase tickets, visit the box office or call Ticketmaster at (800) 982-2787. For more information, call (847) 263-7788 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

October 20

Teen Halloween Party

7-9 p.m,

Fremont Public Library, 1170 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein

Free

Teens can enjoy a Star Wars-themed night of fun in the library after hours. Festivities include food, a costume contest, scavenger hunt and more. Attendees can dress up as a favorite Star Wars character or something else. To register, and for more information, call (847) 566-8702 or visit www.fremontlibrary.org.

October 21

The Essential Edgar Allan Poe

2-4 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Join presenter William Pack for a look at the life and works of iconic author/poet Edgar Allan Poe, known as American literature’s master of the macabre. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com

October 21

Trunk or Treat

3-5:30 p.m.

Heritage Park, 32250 Darrell Road, Lakemoor

Free

In this Lakemoor Parks & Recreation event, kids can wear their Halloween costumes and go trick-or-treating among a display of decorated cars and vehicles in the parking lot at Heritage Park. If interested in participating with a vehicle, and for more information, call Village Hall at (815) 385-1117 or visit www.lakemoor.net.

October 21

Libido Funk Circus

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See dance/rock/disco/new wave party band Libido Funk Circus perform in concert at this popular area bar and eatery. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

October 21

Soul Kitchen Band

9:30 p.m.

Mickey Finn’s Brewery, 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville

Free

See Chicago-based Soul Kitchen Band perform a mix of blues, rock and soul tunes at this longstanding Lake County brewpub. For more information, call 847-362-6688 or visit www.mickeyfinnsbrewery.com.

October 22

CROCtoberfest

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wildlife Discovery Center, 1401 Middlefork Drive, Lake Forest

$10 (suggested donation), free (ages 3 and under)

Bring the family to this fundraiser to help support crocodile conservation projects worldwide. Knowledgeable members of the Chicago Herpetological Society will give short talks about crocodiles and exhibit the skull of a 24-foot saltwater croc. The event also includes craft vendors, face painting, storytelling and other activities for children. For more information, call (847) 810-3663 or visit www.cityoflakeforest.com.

October 23

Shakespeare Project of Chicago: ‘As You Like It’

6:30-9 p.m.

Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire

Free

Equity actors from the Shakespeare Project of Chicago will perform a full, live theatrical reading of William Shakespeare’s pastoral comedy, “As You Like It” in this program for adults. Arrive early for a pre-show introduction and stay after for discussion and a Q&A session with the cast. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (224) 543-1485 or visit www.apld.info.

October 24

Women and Healthy Aging

7-8 p.m.

Antioch Public Library District, 757 Main St., Antioch

Free

This adult program, sponsored by Antioch Healthcare Accessibility Alliance, will feature discussions on breast cancer, menopause, osteoporosis and recommended screenings to help women age well. To register, and for more information, call (847) 395-0874 or visit www.apld.info.

October 27

Somewhat Scary Stories

7 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

$2

Bring the family to enjoy Halloween-themed storytelling and treats around a campfire. Registration is required. To reserve a spot, and for more information, call (847) 381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

–Lake County Calendar of Events Oct. 19 – Oct. 27–