–Lake County Calendar of Events April 25 – May 3

April 26

Lake Improv Workshop

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Lake Villa District Library, 1001 E. Grand Ave., Lake Villa

Free

Teens (grades 7-12) can attend this fast-paced improv workshop, featuring members of the Lakes Theater Department. Participants will learn how to strengthen teamwork, confidence and spontaneity as they improvise with some of Lakes’ funniest performers. To register, and for more information, call 847-356-7711 or visit www.lvdl.org.

April 27

Amphibian Adventure

7:30 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Take a wetland night hike to search for local amphibians and discover what adaptations make such creatures unique. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

Expo ’76

7:30 p.m.

210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge, 210 Green Bay Road, Highwood

$10

Enjoy a performance by Expo ‘76, an acclaimed cover band featuring members of several established Chicago-area bands, including Poi Dog Pondering, The New Duncan Imperials and Mucca Pazza. The Jay Goeppner Band will open the show. Reserved seating is available in advance. For more information, call 847-433-0304 or visit www.210live.com.

April 28

Acoustic Folk Quartet

2-3 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Enjoy a performance by acoustic folk quartet Trillium, known for its eclectic blend of styles, including Celtic, bluegrass, ragtime, Dixieland and Gypsy jazz. For more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

Family Drive-In Movie Night

4-6 p.m.

Lake Forest Recreation Center, 400 Hastings Road, Lake Forest

$8 (residents), $10 (non-residents)

Bring the family to enjoy a screening of the computer-animated adventure film, “Cars” (rated G). Supplies will be provided to make a cardboard car decorated with decals. Snacks and beverages will be provided. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-810-3940 or visit www.lfrec.com.

Wedding Banned

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See high-energy, 1980s and ‘90s-style party rock cover band Wedding Banned perform in concert at this popular eatery and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

April 29

Spoon River Anthology

2-3 p.m.

Ela Area Public Library, 275 Mohawk Trail, Lake Zurich

Free

Adults and seniors can enjoy a dramatic interpretation of “Spoon River Anthology,” author Edgar Lee Masters’ collection of poems depicting life in an early 20th Century Illinois town. The program features actors Paddy and Jon Lynn, and folk singer Patti Ecker. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-438-3433 or visit www.eapl.org.

Lake County Folk Club: Behind the Song

7 p.m.

Grayslake Heritage Center & History Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake

$18 (general audience), $15 (seniors), $13 (Lake County Folk Club members)

Enjoy this Lake County Folk Club concert, featuring Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen. The museum will be open before and after the show. For more information, call 847-543-1745 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

May 1

Authors Out Loud: Loretta Nyhan

7-8:45 p.m.

Cook Park Library, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville

Free

In this program for adults, author Loretta Nyhan will discuss her latest book, “Digging In,” the story of a woman who finds that the key to overcoming tragedy might be in her own backyard. Copies of the book will be available for purchase from The Book Bin. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-362-2330 or visit www.cooklib.org.

May 3

Turtles of Lake County

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Dunn Museum, 1899 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville

Free

Meet turtles and other wetland critters, make your own turtle craft, and learn how to help local turtles through the Herp Mapper program in this Lake County Forest Preserves drop-in event. All ages are welcome. For more information, call 847-968-3400 or visit www.lcfpd.org.

