–Lake County Calendar of Events Aug. 8 – Aug. 15

August 9

Summer Film Series: Movies, Music & Meals

6 p.m. (dinner); 7:30 p.m. (movie)

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$6 (movie only), $15 (meal and movie, in advance), $20 (meal and movie, day of show)

Enjoy a meal catered by local restaurant Hillery’s Bar-B-Q, followed by a screening of the musical film, “Dreamgirls,” based on the hit Broadway show — or just come for the movie. To purchase tickets, stop by or call the box office at 847-263-6300. For more information, visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

Movie in the Park

8:30-10:30 p.m.

Keith Mione Communty Park, 1461 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein

Free

Bring the kids and blankets to enjoy an outdoor screening of the computer-animated fantasy adventure film, “Coco” (rated PG) in the final edition of the Mundelein Park District’s summer-long Movie in the Park series. For more information, call 847-566-0650 or visit www.mundeleinparks.org.

August 10

Bats!

7:30 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

In this nature program, attendees will learn about bats — and then venture outside to look for the mysterious creatures in the dark. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

Concert on the Green

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Fox Lake Community Green, 17 E. School Court, Fox Lake

Free

See singer-songwriter and guitarist Paolo Apuli, who recently appeared on the TV show, “Windy City Live,” perform in concert in this edition of the Fox Lake Summer Art Series. For more information, call 847-587-2151 or visit www.foxlake.org.

August 11

Lakemoor Fest 2018 Fishing Derby

9-11 a.m.

Morrison Park Pier, 110 S. Lakeshore Drive, Lakemoor

$2

Kids (ages 15 and under) can try their luck in the 2018 Fishing Derby. Worms will be provided, but participants must bring their own fishing poles. A fishing license is not required. To register, and for more information, call 815-385-1117 or visit www.lakemoor.net.

Audio Wise

9 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See modern rock cover band Audio Wise and special guest Sun Stood Still perform in concert at this popular area tavern and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

August 12

Illinois’ Musical Influence

2-3 p.m.

Indian Trails Public Library District, 355 Schoenbeck Road, Wheeling

Free

In this Adult Services program, attendees will learn about the songs and artists Illinois has produced through the years — and then enjoy an eclectic mix of live music with presenter/performer Steve Justman. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-459-4100, ext. 312 or visit www.indiantrailslibrary.org.

Bella Cain

2:30 p.m.

Broken Oar Marina Bar & Grill, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington

Free

See renowned Top 40 cover band Bella Cain perform live in this session of the ongoing Endless Summer Outdoor Concert Series. For more information, call 847-639-9468 or visit www.brokenoar.com.

August 13

Maker Monday: 3D Printing

3-4 p.m.

Antioch Public Library District, 757 Main St., Antioch

Free

In this computer lab, teens (ages 12-18) can pick and customize their own tech accessories to be 3D printed. Designs include earbud holders, music keychains and phone holders. To register, and for more information, call 847-395-0874 or visit www.apld.info.

August 14

History Cafe: Edward Amet

2-3 p.m.

Bess Bower Dunn Museum, 1899 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville

$6 (ages 18-61), $3 (ages 62 and up)

Adults (ages 18 and up) can enjoy an afternoon learning about the history and legacy of Lake County-based inventor and electrical engineer Edward Amet (1860-1948), and why he is not well-known today. The fee includes museum admission. For more information, call 847-968-3400 or visit www.lcfpd.org.

August 15

Judy Roberts & Greg Fishman

6 p.m.

210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge, 210 Green Bay Road, Highwood

Free

See internationally renowned jazz pianist/singer Judy Roberts perform in concert with saxophonist Greg Fishman. Doors open at 5 p.m.; free valet parking is available. For more information, call 847-433-0304 or visit www.210live.com.

–Lake County Calendar of Events Aug. 8 – Aug. 15–