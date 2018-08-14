–Lake County Calendar of Events August 15 – August 23

August 16

Billiards Time for Adults

4-7 p.m.

River East Public Library, 813 W. Route 120, Lakemoor

Free

Adults (ages 18 and up) can get together to play some pool downstairs at the library in this session of a recurring program. A PS4 system and games also are available. For more information, call 815-385-6303 or visit www.rivereastlibrary.org.

August 17

Summer Concert Series

Noon to 1 p.m.

Waukegan Public Library, 128 N. County St., Waukegan

Free

Enjoy a performance by bluegrass group the Piper Road Spring Band in the library’s courtyard in this edition of the 2018 Summer Concert Series. Lunch will be available for purchase from Dockside Dogs, and the Friends of the Library will have drinks and sweet treats for sale as well. Registration is not required. All ages are welcome. For more information, call 847-623-2041 or visit www.waukeganpl.org.

Libido Funk Circus

8:30 p.m.

Broken Oar Marina Bar & Grill, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington

Free

See rock/pop/dance party band Libido Funk Circus perform live in this session of the ongoing Endless Summer Outdoor Concert Series. For more information, call 847-639-9468 or visit www.brokenoar.com.

August 18

Honey Harvest Demo

9:30-11:30 a.m.

Heller Nature Center, 2821 Ridge Road, Highland Park

$18

In this Park District of Highland Park nature program, adults and children (ages 8 and up) can learn all about Heller’s honeybees, visit the apiary, extract honey from the bee boxes with the aid of a naturalist — and then take home a small jar (one per family). All participants must wear closed shoes and tall socks to visit the hives. Children must be accompanied by a paid, registered adult. To register, and for more information, call 847-433-6901 or visit www.pdhp.org.

Party on the Deck

7 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

See alternative rock band Pop Machine and DJ Wizz Kid perform on the deck at this popular area tavern and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

August 19

School of Ants

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Capture ants and study the data as part of the Crabtree Nature Center’s Citizen Scientist School of Ants project. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

Folk Concert

7-10 p.m.

Grayslake Heritage Center & History Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake

$18 (general), $15 (seniors), $13 (Lake County Folk Club members)

See Trillium perform an array of Celtic, folk, ragtime, bluegrass and Dixieland music in this folk concert, hosted by the Lake County Folk Club. For tickets, and more information, call 847-433-6901 or visit www.pdhp.org.

August 21

Library Poets

6-8 p.m.

Deerfield Public Library, 920 Waukegan Road, Deerfield

Free

Local poets are encouraged to share their work, inspiration and creative processes. The group is open to poets (ages 18 and up) of all levels of experience, and actively seeks new members. No registration is required. For more information, call 847-945-3311 or visit www.deerfieldlibrary.org.

August 22

Playtime with Littles

9:30-11 a.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

In this drop-in program, little children (babies through age 2) with a parent or caregiver can enjoy sensory play with music in an unstructured format. For more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

August 23

Kevin Purcell & The Root Doctors

8 p.m.

210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge, 210 Green Bay Road, Highwood

Free

See Chicago blues veteran Kevin Purcell and his all-star band, The Root Doctors, perform a mix of blues, roots and Southern rock music. Doors open at 5 p.m.; free valet parking is available. For more information, call 847-433-0304 or visit www.210live.com.

–Lake County Calendar of Events August 15 – August 23–