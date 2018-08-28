–Lake County Calendar of Events August 29 – September 6

August 30

Preschool Open House

6-7:30 p.m.

Learning Center Preschool, 1016 Diamond Lake Road, Mundelein

Free

Attend this open house to learn about the Mundelein Park District’s Learning Center Preschool. See the facility for early childhood education, meet the staff and tour the preschool classrooms. For more information, call 847-388-5440 or visit www.mundeleinparks.org.

Skip Towne & the Greyhounds

7 p.m.

210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge, 210 Green Bay Road, Highwood

Free

See Chicago-style electric and traditional blues band Skip Towne & the Greyhounds perform in concert. Couch seating is available for parties of six or more. Doors open at 5 p.m.; free valet parking is available. For more information, call 847-433-0304 or visit www.210live.com.

August 31

Summer Concert Series

Noon to 1 p.m.

Waukegan Public Library, 128 N. County St., Waukegan

Free

Enjoy a performance by Low-reen & the Lazy Dogs in the final edition of the library’s Summer Concert Series. Lunch will be available for purchase from Dockside Dogs, and the Friends of the Library will have drinks and sweet treats for sale as well. All ages are welcome. Registration is not required. For more information, call 847-623-2041 or visit www.waukeganpl.org.

Party on the Deck

7 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

See dueling pianos act Felix & Fingers and DJ Wizz Kid perform on the deck at this popular area tavern and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit ww.sideouts.com.

September 1

Heartache Tonight

8:30 p.m.

Broken Oar Marina Bar & Grill, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington

Free

See Eagles tribute band Heartache Tonight perform live in this session of the ongoing Endless Summer Outdoor Concert Series. For more information, call 847-639-9468 or visit www.brokenoar.com.

September 2

Stroll Through a September Prairie

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Participate in a two-mile walk along Phantom Prairie to view sunflowers and goldenrods that shine this time of year. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

September 3

Yoga

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake

$10

Instructor Megan Michel will lead attendees through an hour of yoga and meditation in this session of a recurring program. No registration is required for this walk-in class. Mats are optional, but encouraged. For more information, call 224-225-1406 or visit www.foxlake.org.

September 4

Bird Brains

7 p.m.

Fremont Public Library, 1170 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein

Free

The public is invited to attend this meeting of the Lake-to-Prairie Chapter of The Wild Ones to discover new, fascinating evidence of avian intelligence, presented by nature photographer Emma England. To register, call 847-566-8702 or visit www.fremontlibrary.org.

September 5

Story Time

10:30 a.m.

River East Public Library, 813 W. Route 120, Lakemoor

Free

Kids (ages 2-5) can share stories, sing songs, play games and complete a project in this session of an ongoing program. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 815-385-6303 or visit www.rivereastlibrary.org.

Search & Share Genealogy

2 p.m.

Grayslake Heritage Center & History Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake

Free

Join the Grayslake Historical Society and local genealogists for a lively discussion on researching family history. Share your own stories or come for advice from the genealogists on hand. For more information, call 847-543-1745 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

September 6

Stories in the Sand

9:30-10:30 a.m.

Rosewood Beach Interpretive Center, 883 Sheridan Road, Highland Park

$8

In this Park District of Highland Park program, kids (ages 6 months to 6 years) with an adult can enjoy story time with a naturalist, take a short sensory hike and create a natural craft to take home. The fee covers one adult and one child. There is a $3 fee per additional child. No pre-registration is required. For more information, call 847-433-6901 or visit www.pdhp.org.

–Lake County Calendar of Events August 29 – September 6–