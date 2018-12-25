–Lake County Calendar of Events Dec. 26 – Jan. 2

December 27

Super Smash Bros. Brawl Tournament

3-5 p.m.

Lake Bluff Public Library, 123 E. Scranton Ave., Lake Bluff

Free

Kids can join this Super Smash Bros. Brawl Tournament and battle to win a $20 Game Stop gift card. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-234-2540 or visit www.lakeblufflibrary.org.

December 27-29

Arctic Winter Bar

6 p.m.

Broken Oar Marina Bar & Grill, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington

$5

Enjoy seasonal martinis, craft cocktails, iced shots, winter warmers and appetizers in an enclosed bar and lounge. Entry fee includes a specialty drink for pre-registered participants. To register, and for more information, call 847-639-9468 or visit www.brokenoar.com.

December 28

Noon Year’s Celebration

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West Ridge Center, 636 Ridge Road, Highland Park

$55 (residents), $65 (non-residents)

Kids (ages 5-7) can make party favors and play various games as they ring in the new year a little early in this Park District of Highland Park special event. Drinks and dessert will be provided. To register, and for more information, call 847-381-3810 or visit www.pdhp.org.

Holiday Magic Show

11 a.m.

Lippert Community Center Gym, 2200 E. Grass Lake Road, Lindenhurst

$1

Bring the family to enjoy a special holiday show with renowned magician Magic Dave, hosted by the Lindenhurst Park District. For more information, call 847-356-6011 or visit www.lindenhurstparks.org.

Night at the Fox

6-8 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Enjoy a screening of the acclaimed 2018 film, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” (rated PG-13), the story of Fred Rogers, host of the iconic children’s TV show, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Popcorn, snacks and refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

December 29

Saturday Storytime with Carol

11 a.m.

Ela Area Public Library, 275 Mohawk Trail, Lake Zurich

Free

Families can get together to enjoy stories, songs and crafts in this session of a recurring program. All ages (with an adult) are welcome. To register, and for more information, call 847-438-3433 or visit www.eapl.org.

Mr. Blotto Holiday Howl

9 p.m.

210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge, 210 Green Bay Road, Highwood

$10

Enjoy a live performance by long-running, Chicago-based jam band Mr. Blotto. Doors open at 5 p.m. Jazz & Cocktails with Angel Spiccia (5:30-7:30 p.m.) precedes Mr. Blotto. To buy tickets, and for more information, call 847-433-0304 or visit www.210live.com.

Restless Knites

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See ska/reggae/blues/rock/funk/rock cover band Restless Knites perform in concert at this popular area tavern and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

December 30

New Year’s Wellness Walk

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Start your New Year’s resolutions early with a naturalist-led hike while learning why the new year is significant in culture and nature. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

January 2

Senior Fitness Program: Core Challenge

11 a.m.

Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake

$5

Seniors can participate in an overall body workout with emphasis on the core. These exercises can be done seated, standing with support or free-standing, and are designed to improve overall body balance, strength, flexibility and mobility. The class meets every Wednesday. For more information, call 224-225-1405 or visit www.foxlake.org.

PowerPoint Basics

6:30-8 p.m.

Antioch Public Library District, 757 Main Street, Antioch

Free

Learn the basics of PowerPoint presentations in this computer class, including the basic layout of PowerPoint 2016 and how to create a slideshow presentation for family, friends or work. Registration ends at 8 p.m. Jan. 1. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-395-0874 or visit www.apld.info.

