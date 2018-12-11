–Lake County Calendar of Events December 12 – December 19

December 13

Colleen Moore’s Fairy Castle

6:30-8 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

In this all-ages program, Margaret Schlesinger, curator of Colleen Moore’s Fairy Castle at the Museum of Science and Industry, will share the history of the miniature house created in the 1930s by Moore, a star of the silent film era. For more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

December 13-15

Arctic Winter Bar

6 p.m.

Broken Oar Marina Bar & Grill, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington

$5

Enjoy seasonal martinis, craft cocktails, iced shots, winter warmers and appetizers in an enclosed bar and lounge. Entry fee includes a specialty drink for pre-registered participants. To register, and for more information, call 847-639-9468 or visit www.brokenoar.com.

Family Game Night

5-8 p.m.

Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake

Free

Bring the family to enjoy an evening playing different games, including puzzles, board games, cards and more. The program also will be held Jan. 18 and Feb. 15, 2019. For more information, call 224-225-1404 or visit www.foxlake.org.

December 14

Warrant, Slaughter, Lynch Mob

7:30 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$35-$79.50

See this concert featuring three chart-topping bands of the late 1980s/early ‘90s hair metal scene: Warrant, Slaughter and Lynch Mob. To buy tickets, stop by the box office or call Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787. For more information, call 847-782-2366 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

December 15

Karma Committee

9 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See high-energy cover band Karma Committee perform smash hits from the 1990s and beyond, including songs by Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and more. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

December 16

Winter Ramble

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Dress for winter weather and head out on the trail for a 1.4-mile walk, led by a naturalist, to discover what nature will reveal. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

Lake County Folk Club Concert

7 p.m.

Grayslake Heritage Center & History Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake

Free

Stop by the museum to enjoy this Lake County Folk Club concert, starring Kerry Patrick Clark and Dan Sylvester. For more information, call 847-543-1745 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

December 17

Guided Meditation

10-11 a.m.

Fremont Public Library, 1170 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein

Free

Explore various meditation styles, visualization and breathing techniques, and learn to calm your mind and body in this drop-in class, guided by certified meditation teacher Isabel Raci. Some gentle yoga may be included. To register, and for more information, call 847-566-8702 or visit www.fremontlibrary.org.

December 18

Snowman Story and Craft

6 p.m.

Antioch Public Library District, 757 Main St., Antioch

Free

Young children (ages 2-4) can listen to stories about snowmen and then make a snowman craft in the library’s Schroeder Room. To register, and for more information, call 847-395-0874 or visit www.apld.info.

December 19

Tinkering Through Time: Potawatomi Art

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Dunn Museum, 1899 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville

$6 (adults), $3 (children)

In this Lake County Forest Preserves program, kids (ages 6-10 with an adult) can learn about different Potawatomi art — from beadwork to pottery — and then create their own work of art. Registration is required. Fee includes museum admission. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-968-3400 or visit www.lcfpd.org.

New Trier Big Band & Combo

7 p.m.

210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge, 210 Green Bay Road, Highwood

Free

Enjoy the jazzy sounds of the New Trier Big Band & Combo, performing under the direction of Nic Meyer. Doors open at 4 p.m. for 210’s new happy hour, featuring small plates and half-price drinks. For more information, call 847-433-0304 or visit www.210live.com.

–Lake County Calendar of Events December 12 – December 19–