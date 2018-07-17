–Lake County Calendar of Events July 18 – July 25

July 19

200th Day Celebration

Noon to 4 p.m.

Grayslake Heritage Center & History Museum, 164 Hawley St., Mundelein

Free

In honor of the Illinois Bicentennial, stop by on the 200th day of the year to enjoy a variety of games and activities themed to the number 200. There will be a surprise event at 2 p.m.! For more information, call 847-543-1745 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

July 20

Senior Cardio Drumming

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake

$5

Seniors can take part in this session of an ongoing workout program (held every Friday) that combines drumsticks and large exercise balls. Pay at the door. For more information, call 224-225-1405 or visit www.foxlake.org.

The U-2 Incident: A Son’s Search for the Truth

7-8 p.m.

Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire

Free

In this special program for adults, presenter Gary Powers, Jr. — son of the famous American pilot whose spy plane was shot down in Soviet airspace, causing the 1960 U-2 incident — will discuss the misinformation surrounding his father’s capture, the impact of the Cold War, and his efforts to honor Cold War veterans and history. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 224-543-1485 or visit www.vapld.info.

July 21

Kevin Purcell and the Nightburners

2:30 p.m.

Broken Oar Marina Bar & Grill, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington

Free

See rockin’ swamp-boogie blues band Kevin Purcell and the Nightburners in this session of the ongoing Endless Summer Outdoor Concert series. For more information, call 847-639-9468 or visit www.brokenoar.com.

Poison’D Crue

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See acclaimed ‘80s hair metal/glam rock cover band Poison’D Crue perform in concert at this popular area tavern and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

July 22

Cicadas!

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Attend this nature program to see cicadas up close, learn about the chatty insects’ “secretive” beginnings and hear their summer songs. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

Sunday Concerts in the Park

5-6:30 p.m.

Kracklauer Park Gazebo, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein

Free

Head to the park to enjoy a performance by the Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band in this edition of the Mundelein Park District’s 2018 Sunday Concerts in the Park series. For more information, call 847-388-5460 or visit www.mundeleinparks.org.

July 23

Coffee with Kate

Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Waukegan Public Library, 128 N. County St., Waukegan

Free

In this session of an ongoing adult program, participants can meet with Youth and Family Counseling social worker Kate Lambie to talk about the weather, the latest new recipe or a concerning worry — or just enjoy a cup of hot java and hang out. For more information, call 847-623-2041 or visit www.waukeganpl.org.

July 24

Texture Time

1 p.m.

River East Public Library, 813 W. Route 120, Lakemoor

Free

Kids (ages 3-6) can play with and/or create with materials and objects of different textures. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 815-385-6303 or visit www.rivereastlibrary.org.

July 25

Starting a Small Business in Illinois

6:30 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

This presentation by Mitch Bienvenue, Director of the Illinois Small Business Development & International Trade Center at the College of Lake County (CLC), will focus on what to consider when starting a small business in Illinois. The discussion will introduce many of the full services provided by the Trade Center at CLC, from ways to position a company for growth to assistance in developing business plans and financial statements. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-6392274 or visit www.frgml.org.

–Lake County Calendar of Events July 18 – July 25–