–Lake County Calendar of Events May 2 – May 9

May 3

Stories in the Sand

9:30-10:30 a.m.

Rosewood Beach Interpretive Center, 883 Sheridan Road, Highland Park

$8

In this Park District of Highland Park event, kids (ages 6 months to 6 years) can enjoy time with a naturalist, take a short sensory hike and create a craft to take home. No pre-registration is required. The fee is for one adult and one child ($3 per additional child). For more information, call 847-433-6901 or visit www.pdhp.org.

Albert Castiglia

7 p.m.

210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge, 210 Green Bay Road, Highwood

$10

Enjoy a performance by hard-edged contemporary blues guitarist and vocalist Albert Castiglia. Reserved seating is available in advance. For more information, call 847-433-0304 or visit www.210live.com.

May 4

Arbor Walk

Noon to 1 p.m.

Century Park Pavilion, 1400 Indianwood Drive, Vernon Hills

Free

Families can enjoy a guided walk through the Vernon Hills Park District’s newly accredited Century Park Arboretum with a certified arborist. No registration is necessary. For more information, call 847-996-6330 or visit www.vhparkdistrict.org.

Family Marshmallow Challenge

6:30 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

Creative problem-solvers, competitive folks and families who simply enjoy having fun together are invited to participate in the Family Marshmallow Challenge. In 18 minutes, each family must build the tallest free-standing structure out of limited materials. The family with the tallest structure will win a prize. All materials will be provided. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-639-2274 or visit www.frgml.org.

Femmes of Rock

8 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$39.50-$52.50

See this unique hard-rock string act, starring the classically trained Bella Electric Strings along with a full back-up band, perform the music of Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Queen, Pink Floyd and more. To purchase tickets, stop by the box office or call Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787. For more information, call 847-782-2366 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

May 5

American English

8-11 p.m.

Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach

$15 (general admission)

See renowned Beatles tribute band American English perform songs spanning the entire career of the groundbreaking British rock band. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Doors open at 7 p.m. To buy tickets, and for more information, call 847-201-9032 or visit www.villageofroundlakebeach.com.

Rise

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See versatile cover band Rise perform songs representing several genres — classic rock, hard rock, pop, ’90s alternative, metal and country — at this popular eatery and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

May 6

Springtime Slitherers

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Learn about local snakes and their springtime activities, and then take a short hike to search for the slithering creatures. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

May 7

Teen Decompression Sessions: DIY Stress Balls

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Teens can relieve stress from the pressure of taking AP tests and finals in this first installment of four upcoming Teen Decompression Sessions. Pizza will be served. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

May 9

The German Refugee Crisis

7-8:30 p.m.

Fremont Public Library, 1170 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein

Free

Join German historian and political scientist Annette Isaacs for a detailed update on the successes and challenges that evolved from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to open Germany’s borders in 2015 and allow more than a million refugees and asylum seekers — mostly from war-torn Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq — into the country. To register, and for more information, call 847-566-8702 or visit www.fremontlibrary.org.

–Lake County Calendar of Events May 2 – May 9–