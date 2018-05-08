–Lake County Calendar of Events May 9 – May 17

May 10

Gambling and the History of the Con

7-8:30 p.m.

Antioch Public Library, 757 Main St., Antioch

Free

In this adult program, presenter John P. Hopkins will provide an inside look at the history of crooked card games, dice hustles, pickpockets, prop bets and con games, as well as a peek at some of the infamous characters who carried out the various scams. To register, and for more information, call 847-395-0874 or visit www.apld.info.

May 11

Esten & Bowen

7:30 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$35-$95

Enjoy an evening of music, storytelling and more with Charles Esten and Clare Bower, stars of the hit musical drama, “Nashville.” To purchase tickets, stop by the box office or call Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787. For more information, call 847-782-2366 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

The Bella Button Band

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

See high-energy country/rock cover band The Bella Button Band, featuring powerful lead singer Isabella Reyes, perform in concert at this popular area eatery and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

May 12

Annual Native Tree & Plant Sale

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mellody Farm Nature Preserve, 350 N. Waukegan Ave., Lake Forest

Free admission

In this event, co-sponsored by the City of Lake Forest and the Lake Forest Open Lands Association, native plant material will be available at reduced costs, with a portion of the proceeds going toward re-greening Lake Forest’s open space. For more information, call 847-234-2600 or visit www.cityoflakeforest.com.

Tattooing’s Vibrant History

2-3 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

In this adult program, Dr. Anna Felicity Friedman will examine the rich cultural importance of the ancient art form of tattooing. Friedman’s lecture steps outside the stigma surrounding tattoos and into a history dating back 40,000 years. For more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

May 13

Bee-tastic Mother’s Day

1-3 p.m.

Heller Nature Center, 2821 Ridge Road, Highland Park

$20

In this special Park District of Highland Park Mother’s Day event, participants (ages 6 to adult) can learn about the Queen bee and her hard-working daughters, and then put on a bee suit to get a safe, up-close look inside the hives. Stay afterward to make a natural lotion bar and beeswax candle. Children must be accompanied by a paid registered adult. All participants must wear closed shoes and tall socks to visit the hives. Registration deadline is May 11. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-433-6901 or visit www.pdhp.org.

The Secret Language of Flowers

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Join a naturalist on a hike to learn about the language of flowers, including how flowers have been used to convey messages through the years and how flowers “speak” to pollinators as well. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

May 16

Candyrat Guitar Night: Luca Stricagnoli & Calum Graham

7:30 p.m.

210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge, 210 Green Bay Road, Highwood

$20 (general admission), $30 (reserved seating)

This Candyrat Records show features renowned Italian-born acoustic guitarist Luca Stricagnoli and award-winning Canadian guitarist/singer/songwriter Calum Graham. For more information, call 847-433-0304 or visit www.210live.com.

May 17

Trivia Night for Teens & Adults

6:30 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

Teens (ages 13 and up) and adults can form teams or participate as individuals to test their pop culture, movie and literary skills. Prizes will be awarded to the first-place team. Snacks will be provided. Space is limited. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-639-0300 or visit www.frgml.org.

