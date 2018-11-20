–Lake County Calendar of Events Nov. 21 – Nov. 28

November 23

Classic Action Flick Fridays

6-8 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Bring the family to enjoy a screening of the classic 1984 science fiction comedy, “Ghostbusters” (rated PG-13), starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. Popcorn and beverages will be available. For more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

Kashmir: The Led Zeppelin Show

9 p.m.

Austin’s Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville

$10

See acclaimed Led Zeppelin tribute band Kashmir, known for its authentic re-creation of a 1970s Zeppelin show utilizing vintage gear, costumes and special effects. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.. To buy tickets, and for more information, call 847-549-1972 or visit www.fuelroom.com.

November 24

Yu-Gi-Oh! Tournament

Noon to 4:30 p.m.

Antioch Public Library District, 757 Main St., Antioch

Free

Yu-Gi-Oh! players (ages 12 and up) can get together for an afternoon of dueling. Test your deck and meet new friends! Prizes will be awarded to the top players, and snacks will be available for all participants. Go to www.yugioh-card.com/limited/index.html to check your deck for Forbidden and Limited cards in Advanced Format. To register, and for more information, call 847-395-0874 or visit www.apld.info.

My Metal Heart

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See hard rock/arena rock/heavy metal band My Metal Heart perform in concert at this popular area tavern and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

November 25

Bill Porter Orchestra

6 p.m.

210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge, 210 Green Bay Road, Highwood

$10

Enjoy an evening of Big Band jazz and “songs that made Sinatra famous” with the Bill Porter Orchestra. Porter, a legendary trombonist and former member of Frank Sinatra’s orchestra, is renowned as one of Chicago’s top bandleaders. Free valet parking is available. To buy tickets, and for more information, call 847-433-0304 or visit www.210live.com.

November 26

Healthy Eating for the Holidays

7-8:30 p.m.

Fremont Public Library, 1170 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein

Free

Attend this special program, presented by wellness coach Tom Kens, and discover the top 10 secrets to preventing holiday weight gain. To register, and for more information, call 847-566-8702 or visit www.fremontlibrary.org.

November 27

Better Balance and Strengthening Class

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake

$5

Under the guidance of certified instructor Deb Mott, this Fox Lake Parks and Recreation Department walk-in class focuses on building muscle tone, strength, endurance and flexibility. Bring your own desired weights. Pre-registration is not required. For more information, call 224-225-1404 or visit www.foxlake.org.

Painting Time for Preschoolers

5:30 p.m.

River East Public Library, 813 W. Route 120, Lakemoor

Free

Preschoolers can learn to paint in this session of an ongoing program. Each session will feature different painting tools. Dress for a mess. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 815-385-6303 or visit www.rivereastlibrary.org.

November 28

Wee Wanderer Wednesdays

10 a.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Kids (ages 2-6 with an adult) can enjoy a program designed especially for “little naturalists.” Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at 9:30 a.m.. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

‘It’s Elementary’ Science and Book Club

6:30 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

Kids (grades K-4) who think science is cool can get together to explore, experiment and engage in fun science experiments in this program, sponsored by Rotary Club of Cary-Grove. For more information, call 847-639-2274 or visit www.frgml.org.

–Lake County Calendar of Events Nov. 21 – Nov. 28–