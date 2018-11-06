–Lake County Calendar of Events Nov. 7 – Nov. 15

November 9

Classic Action Flick Fridays

6-8 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Bring the family to enjoy a screening of the classic action adventure film, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (rated PG), in the library’s Large Meeting Room. Popcorn and beverages will be available. For more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

Piff the Magic Dragon

8 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$34

See award-winning comedic magician Piff the Magic Dragon perform live, along with his longtime assistant, Mr. Piffles, known as the world’s only magic performing Chihuahua. Pre-show party packages are available for $25. To buy tickets, stop by the box office or call Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787. For more information, call 847-782-2366 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

November 10

The Ravines

7 p.m.

210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge, 210 Green Bay Road, Highwood

$12 (reserved seating), $10 (general admission)

See high-octane funk/rock band The Ravines, featuring a lineup of musicians known for their time in some of Chicago’s top bands, including Nicholas Tremulis, Mucca Pazza, The Way Moves and more. Free valet parking is available. To buy tickets, and for more information, call 847-433-0304 or visit www.210live.com.

Semple

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

See rock/pop/alternative/country rock cover band Semple perform in concert at this popular area tavern and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

November 11

Veteran Trees

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Take a Veterans Day hike to meet some of the Crabtree Nature Center’s “veteran trees,” and learn how to calculate their approximate ages and heights. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

November 12

Baby Bounce

9:30 a.m.

Fremont Public Library, 1170 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein

Free

Parents can bring babies (birth to 11 months) to enjoy books, rhymes and music specially selected for the little ones, followed by playtime and adult socializing. Siblings are welcome. This is a drop-in program (registration recommended for email reminders). For more information, call 847-566-8702 or visit www.fremontlibrary.org.

November 13

History Hacked: Abana Spring Water Crate

3-3:45 p.m.

Dunn Museum, 1899 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville

$6 (adults), $3 (seniors)

Adults can celebrate the Illinois Bicentennial with guest speaker Jenny Berry of the Libertyville-Mundelein Historical Society as she shares the history behind the Abana Spring Water Crate displayed in the museum’s Special Exhibition Gallery. Entrance fee includes museum admission. For more information, call 847-968-3400 or visit www.lcfpd.org.

Painting Time for Preschoolers

5:30 p.m.

River East Public Library, 813 W. Route 120, Lakemoor

Free

Preschoolers can learn to paint in this session of an ongoing program. Each session will feature different painting tools. Dress for a mess. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 815-385-6303 or visit www.rivereastlibrary.org.

November 14

Grayslake Historical Society Talk: Pearl Harbor

7 p.m.

Grayslake Heritage Center & History Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake

Free

In remembrance of Pearl Harbor (Dec. 7, 1941), presenter Robert Smyth will tell the story of Herbert “Bert” Jacobson, a Grayslake resident and a U.S. Navy Fireman Third Class who perished during Japan’s surprise attack. For more information, call 847-543-1745 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

November 15

Family Read Night: Un-Sleepover

6:30 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

Wear pajamas and bring the whole family to the library to share your love of reading with those you love most. Participants will read books, sing songs, dance and share suggestions for books the whole family can read together. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-639-2247 or visit www.frgml.org.

