–Lake County Calendar of Events Oct. 10 – Oct. 17

October 11

Little River Band, Ambrosia

7:30 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$32.50-$82.50

See legendary soft rock group Little River Band, known for its string of Top 40 hits in the 1970s and ‘80s, perform in concert. Special guest Ambrosia, a top-selling pop/rock act that made its mark during the same time period, will open the show. To buy tickets, and for more information, stop by the box office or call Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787. For more information, call 847-782-2366 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

October 12

Hitchcock Film Festival: ‘Vertigo’

6 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

All ages are welcome to attend a screening of the classic mystery/thriller, “Vertigo” (rated PG) in this session of the library’s month-long Hitchcock Film Festival. Popcorn and beverages will be provided. For more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

October 13

Why Illinois Was Ground Zero for Innovation

2-3 p.m.

Grayslake Heritage Center & History Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake

Free

In this lecture program, author John Wasik will discuss technological innovations in Illinois and their effects worldwide. For more information, call 847-543-1745 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

Karma Committee

9 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See pop/rock/hip hop/R&B/dance-party cover band Karma Committee perform in concert at this popular area bar and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

October 14

Art in Nature: Beginning Pastels

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

In this Art in Nature program (for ages 18 and up), fine artist Sue Flanagan will demonstrate the use of soft pastels and provide instruction on how to get started. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

Soulshine

2:30 p.m.

Broken Oar Marina Bar & Grill, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington

Free

See Allman Brothers tribute band Soulshine perform live in this session of the ongoing Endless Summer Outdoor Concert Series. For more information, call 847-639-9468 or visit www.brokenoar.com.

October 15

Knitting & Crochet Club

6:30 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

All ages and experience levels are welcome to attend this meeting of the library’s Knitting & Crochet Club. Meetings are held the first and third Mondays of each month. To register, and for more information, call 847-639-2274 or visit www.frgml.org.

October 16

Tangled Fall Leaf Doodles

6:30-8 p.m.

Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire

Free

Kids (grades 3-5) can trace a design inspired by autumn leaves and Zentangles. Artist and teacher Christine Thornton will share tips for using colored pencils to create dynamic drawings. To register, and for more information, call 224-543-1486 or visit www.vapld.info.

October 17

Oktoberfest

5:30-8 p.m.

Patty Turner Center, 375 Elm St., Deerfield

$28-$38

In this Deerfield Park District event, older adults (ages 50 and up) can enjoy a buffet of Bavarian fare from Wisconsin’s Home of Gerhard and the Oktoberfest sounds of the Johnny Wagner Trio. To register, and for more information, call 847-940-4010 or visit www.deerfieldparks.org.

Gustav Klimt and ‘The Woman in Gold’

7-8:30 p.m.

Fremont Public Library, 1170 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein

Free

Art historian Dr. Michelle Mishur will discuss important examples of Gustav Klimt’s work, including “The Kiss” and “The Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer,” also known as “The Woman in Gold.” Mishur is co-owner of Art Excursions, a company that provides private guiding in Chicago, and lectures, as well as boutique art and culture tours throughout the United States. To register, and for more information, call 847-566-8702 or visit www.fremontlibrary.org.

