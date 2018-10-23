–Lake County Calendar of Events Oct. 24 – Oct. 31

October 25

Special Effects Make-up Demonstration

5-6:30 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Teens and adults are invited to attend this hands-on, Halloween-themed art class, featuring actress and special effects make-up artist Devon Ford. Each participant will get a chance to work with modeling clay and wax, liquid latex, make-up and “blood.” To register, and for more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

October 25-28

Halloween Weekend: 4 Days of Terror

9 p.m. Oct. 25; 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27; 2:30 p.m. Oct. 28

Broken Oar Marina Bar & Grill, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington

Free

Enjoy live performances by DJ Brownie Byte (Oct. 25), Party Obvious and Moon Money (Oct. 26), Rumor Hazit (Oct. 27) and LAVA Rock (Oct. 28) in a heated tent as part of Broken Oar’s Halloween Weekend festivities. Costume contests will be held Oct. 26, 27 and 28. For more information, call 847-639-9468 or visit www.brokenoar.com.

October 26

Family Halloween Bingo

6:30 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

Families are invited to enjoy a “creepy” night filled with tricks and treats for all ages, including 10 “ghoulish” games. Dress up in a costume and receive a special door prize. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-639-2274 or visit www.frgml.org.

Smokey Robinson

8 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee Street, Waukegan

$62.50-$128

See legendary Motown/R&B singer-songwriter and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Smokey Robinson perform in concert. To buy tickets, stop by the box office or call Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787. For more information, call 847-782-2366 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

October 27

Playdate with Nature

1-2:30 p.m.

Wright Woods, 24830 St. Mary’s Road, Mettawa

Free

Children of all ages are invited to enjoy unstructured seasonal play activities outdoors in this Lake County Nature Network event. Adult supervision is required. No registration is required. For more information, call 847-968-3321 or visit www.lcfpd.org.

Sideouts Halloween Bash

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See high-energy, rock/pop party band Modern Day Romeos perform live at Sideouts Halloween Bash. A total of $500 in cash prizes will be awarded for Best Overall Costume, Best Female Costume, Best Male Costume, Best Couple Costume and Sexiest Costume. Table reservations are available for groups of nine or more. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

October 28

Prairie Pickin’

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Spend some time at the Crabtree Nature Center to help collect native plant seeds. Participants should wear gloves, sturdy shoes, long pants, long sleeves and a hat. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

King Saturday Royal Halloween Bash

7:30 p.m.

210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge, 210 Green Bay Road, Highwood

$10

Enjoy this Halloween bash, featuring rock cover band King Saturday and opening act Kelsey Miles. Dress up in a Halloween costume to compete for prizes. Couch sections are available for parties of six or more. Free valet parking is available. To buy tickets, and for more information, call 847-433-0304 or visit www.210live.com.

October 29

Magical Balloon Show

6-7 p.m.

Fremont Public Library, 1170 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein

Free

Kids (with an adult) can a enjoy this special program, featuring Halloween balloon art with Magical Balloon-dude Dale Obrachta. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-566-8702 or visit www.fremontlibrary.org.

October 31

AHA First Aid/CPR/AED

4-7 p.m.

River East Public Library, 813 W. Route 120, Lakemoor

Free

Learn American Heart Association (AHA) and American Red Cross first aid, CPR and AED in this session of a recurring program. Register at www.redcross.org or call 815-690-0664. For more information, call 815-385-6303 or visit www.rivereastlibrary.org.

