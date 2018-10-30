–Lake County Calendar of Events Oct. 31 – Nov. 7

November 1

Mini Historian

6-7 p.m.

Dunn Museum, 1899 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville

Free

In this Lake County Forest Preserves program, families with children ages 6 and up can help the youngsters become mini historians as they explore museum galleries and learn about historical objects. No registration is required. For more information, call 847-968-3400 or visit www.lcfpd.org.

November 2

Classic Action Flick Friday

6-8 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Bring the family to enjoy a screening of the iconic science fiction adventure film, “Jurassic Park” (rated PG-13) in the library’s Large Meeting Room. Popcorn and beverages will be available. For more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

Cornerstones of Rock

8 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$28-$48

Enjoy Cornerstones of Rock, a show featuring five legendary Chicago area bands of the late 1960s and early ’70s: The Ides of March with Jim Peterik, The Buckinghams, The Cryan’ Shames, The New Colony Six and The Shadows of Knight. To buy tickets, stop by the box office or call Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787. For more information, call 847-782-2366 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

November 3

Family Tennis Night

6-8 p.m.

Deer Creek Racquet Club, 701 Deer Creek Parkway

$12 (individual), $35 (family)

Bring the family to enjoy an evening of tennis, Wallyball, and the indoor golf driving range in this Park District of Highland Park event. Pizza is included with admission. For more information, call 847-831-3810 or visit www.pdhp.org.

Friction

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See classic rock cover band Friction perform a mix of deep tracks and crowd favorites at this popular area tavern and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

November 4

Waterfowl Watch

9 a.m. to noon

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Hike as long as you like to see what types of waterfowl are visiting the Crabtree Nature Center’s wetlands. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

A Play Reading of ‘Love Letters’

2-4 p.m.

Antioch Public Library District, 757 Main St., Antioch

Free

Adults and older teens are invited to enjoy a dramatic reading of A.J. Gurney’s “Love Letters,” performed by two veteran actors. Coffee, punch and cookies will be available during intermission. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to showtime, and seating is first-come, first-served. To register, and for more information, call 847-395-0874 or visit www.apld.info.

November 5

Get Movin’ Mondays

10 a.m.

Lakewood Park, 2426 Penn Blvd., Lindenhurst

Free

Meet at the park for a 30-minute walk on a designated path as part of the Lindenhurst Park District’s Go Lindenhurst initiative, designed to help community members become healthier and more active. Park District staff will be on hand to show the way. For more information, call 847-356-6011 or visit www.lindenhurstparks.org.

Upcycle

7-9 p.m.

River East Public Library, 813 W. Route 120, Lakemoor

Free

This group gets together to work on various upcycle projects, based on members’ ideas and whatever materials are available. Most projects are started at the library and finished at home. Register in advance. To sign up, and for more information, call 815-385-6303 or visit www.rivereastlibrary.org.

November 7

Computer 101 with Bob Psenka

6:30 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

In this special program, Bob Psenka — owner and operator of Build-A-Comp, in Fox River Grove — will present an easy-to-understand overview of today’s personal computer technology. Topics will include computer set-up, usage and maintenance; malware and virus protection; internet browser and email scams; and computer equipment disposal. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-639-2274 or visit www.frgml.org.

