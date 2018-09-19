–Lake County Calendar of Events Sept. 19 – Sept. 26

September 20

McHenry County’s Tales of Interred

7-8:30 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Adults can join presenter Laurel Mellien of Headstones and History to learn about local cemeteries and headstones. Mellien’s program includes “spine-tingling” true stories revealed from the pages of local history books and the microfilm of area newspapers. Registration is not required. For more information, call 847-587-2448 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

Comedy in the Cellar

9 p.m.

210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge, 210 Green Bay Road, Highwood

$10

Enjoy an evening of stand-up comedy with Funnier By The Lake Comedy. The lineup includes headliner Darius Kennedy, preceded by Rebekah Gibson, Maya May and Mike All. Admission requires a one-drink minimum. Free valet parking is available. For tickets, and more information, call 847-433-0304 or visit www.210live.com.

September 21

I Am King: The Michael Jackson Experience

7:30 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$25.50-$39.50

Enjoy this Michael Jackson tribute show, starring look-alike Michael Firestone as the late King of Pop. The show features authentic costumes, a live band and professional dancers. To buy tickets, stop by the box office or call Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787. For more information, call 847-782-2366 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

Doghouse Society, KJ Geer

9 p.m.

Austin’s Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville

$8

See rock cover band Doghouse Society and country singer-songwriter KJ Geer perform in concert. Doors open at 8:20 p.m. To buy tickets, and for more information, call 847-549-1972 or visit www.fuelroom.com.

September 21-23

Oartoberfest

8:30 p.m. Sept. 21; 1 p.m. Sept. 22; 2:30 p.m. Sept. 23

Broken Oar Marina Bar & Grill, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington

Free

Enjoy a weekend of German beer and fare, highlighted by live performances from ARRA (Sept. 21), Kashmir, TNT Chicago and Friction (Sept. 22), and Modern Day Romeos (Sept. 23). For more information, call 847-639-9468 or visit www.brokenoar.com.

September 22

Hello Weekend

9:30 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See high-energy dance/pop/rock band Hello Weekend perform in concert at this popular area tavern and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

September 23

Landscape Design Workshop with Native Plants

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Learn simple design principles and plant recommendations for home gardens in this University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener and Naturalist-mentored workshop. For details and registration, visit www.go.illinois.edu/CatHctdesign. For general information, call 847-381-6592.

September 24

Make It Monday: Retablo Art

4-6 p.m.

Zion-Benton Public Library, 2400 Gabriel Ave., Zion

Free

Kids (grades 3-6) can make their own devotional painting that will be created on small pieces of tin or wood, and then hand-painted. These special, Mexican-style retablo paintings can depict a dream, an emotion or an event, and are typically accompanied by a short explanation. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-872-4680 or visit www.zblibrary.info.

Giants in the Park: Histories of Monumental Art in Lincoln Park

7-8 p.m.

Lake Bluff Public Library, 123 E. Scranton Ave., Lake Bluff

Free

In this adult program, Krista August will present an armchair tour of Lincoln Park, Chicago’s largest park, focused on the “giants” of history and literature memorialized in its many bronze statues. August will also share stories about the heroes, artists, benefactors and the unveiling ceremonies. To register, and for more information, call 847-234-2540 or visit www.lakeblufflibrary.org.

September 26

Magic with Sean Masterson

6:30-7:20 p.m.

Antioch Public Library District, 757 Main St., Antioch

Free

Bring the family to see magician Sean Masterson’s theatrical magic show, which combines sleight-of-hand, “mind-blowing” illusions and audience participation. All ages are welcome. To register, and for more information, call 847-395-0874 or visit www.apld.info.

