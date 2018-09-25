–Lake County Calendar of Events Sept. 26 – Oct. 3

September 27

Stories in the Woods

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Heller Nature Center, 2821 Ridge Road, Highland Park

$8

Adults and kids (ages 6 months to 6 years) can enjoy story time with a naturalist, take a short hike and then create a craft to take home. The fee is for one adult and one child ($3 per additional child). No pre-registration is required. For more information, call 847-433-6901 or visit www.pdhp.org.

September 28

Party on the Deck

7 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

See acclaimed dueling pianos act Felix and Fingers perform live on the deck at this popular area tavern and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

September 29

One of the Boyzz

2:30 p.m.

Broken Oar Marina Bar & Grill, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington

Free

See One of the Boyzz, featuring lead singer Dirty Dan Buck of legendary 1970s Chicago rock band The Boyzz, perform live in this session of the ongoing Endless Summer Outdoor Concert Series. For more information, call 847-639-9468 or visit www.brokenoar.com.

UB40

8 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$35-$75

See award-winning reggae/ska band UB40 perform in concert on this stop of its 40th anniversary tour, timed with the release of “For the Many,” the British group’s first album in five years. Limited VIP packages ($165) are available. To buy tickets, stop by the box office or call Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787. For more information, call 847-782-2366 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

September 29, 30

Highwood Starving Artists Show

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (each day)

Downtown Highwood, Green Bay Road and Highwood Ave., Highwood

Free

Attend this downtown outdoor art show, where artists discount, reduce and sell off their end-of-season inventory. Most art — including ceramics, paintings, glass, furniture, photography, jewelry and more — will be available for under $100. The event also includes food, drinks, demos, kids activities and live music. For more information, call 847-926-4300 or visit www.amdurproductions.com.

September 30

Bees, Wasps & Hornets

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Attend this nature program to learn about bees, wasps and hornets. The presentation includes life histories, local varieties and useful tips on how to co-exist with the plentiful and sometimes pesky insects. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

Cemetery Walk

1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Grayslake Heritage Center & History Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake

Free

The Grayslake Historical Society hosts its annual living history tour of the Grayslake Cemetery with two performances. Costumed interpreters will bring to life stories of buried families, and discuss major events in Grayslake and Illinois that occurred during their lifetimes. For more information, call 847-543-1745 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

October 2

Better Balance and Strengthening Class

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake

$5

This class, led by certified instructor Deb Motts, focuses on building muscle tone, strength endurance and flexibility. Bring your own desired weights. The class is held every Tuesday, and there is no need to pre-register. For more information, call 224-225-1405 or visit www.foxlake.org.

October 3

Where Rivers Meet: Stories and Songs from Masters of Arabic Music

6:30-8 p.m.

Cook Park Library, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville

Free

This special program celebrates the cultural contributions of immigrants from the Middle East, based on stories gathered from two musicians who live in the Chicago area: Amro Helmy, an oud player from Cairo, Egypt; and Edward Hanna, a percussionist from Basra, Iraq. The show features storyteller Anita Darwish and musician Lucia Thomas on oud and violin. Attendees must be age 16 and up. To register, and for more information, call 847-362-2330 or visit www.cooklib.org.

