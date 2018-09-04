–Lake County Calendar of Events Sept. 5 – Sept. 13

September 6

Toddler Time

3 p.m.

River East Public Library, 813 W. Route 120, Lakemoor

Free

Parents can bring their toddlers to enjoy a program featuring large motor movement and some fine motor, as well as songs and other activities — whatever the kids decide! To register, and for more information, call 815-385-6303 or visit www.rivereastlibrary.org.

Thursday Night at the Movies

6-8:30 p.m.

Antioch Public Library, 757 Main St., Antioch

Free

Enjoy a screening of the 2018 fantasy/science fiction film, “Avengers: Infinity War” (rated PG-13) in the library’s Eide Room. To register, and for more information, call 224-543-1485 or visit www.vapld.info.

September 7

Mayor’s Fish Fry

4:30-8 p.m.

Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake

$10, $8 (ages 8 and under)

This community fish fry includes all-you-can-eat fish, two sides and a non-alcoholic drink. Beer will be available for purchase. Pre-register at the Village of Fox Lake, 66 Thillen Drive. For more information, call 224-225-1405 or visit www.foxlake.org.

Party on the Deck

7 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

See Caribbean-style rock group Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band perform on the deck at this popular area tavern and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

September 8

Dream Police and Night Train

8:30 p.m.

Broken Oar Marina Bar & Grill, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington

Free

See tribute bands Dream Police (Cheap Trick) and Night Train (Guns N’ Roses) perform live in this session of the ongoing Endless Summer Outdoor Concert Series. For more information, call 847-639-9468 or visit www.brokenoar.com.

September 9

Color the Preserves

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Celebrate creativity and color while trying different media and techniques to create art. Attendees can sculpt, draw, weave and/or take a mini-class to hone their skills. All ages are welcome. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

September 10

Computers & Coffee: Crafting with Silhouette Cameo

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire

Free

In this computers and technology class, attendees (ages 18 and up) can enjoy a cup of coffee while learning to use the library’s Silhouette Cameo, a programmable machine that uses a small blade to cut a variety of materials, including paper, cardstock, vinyl and fabric. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 224-543-1485 or visit www.vapld.info.

September 11

Hikin’ Tykes: Monarch Butterflies

9:30-10:45 a.m.

Independence Grove Visitors Center, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville

$5 (adult residents), $2 (children); $7 (adult non-residents), $3 (children)

Children (ages 2-4) with an adult can enjoy a nature-based story, hands-on activities and outdoor exploration (weather permitting) in this Lake County Forest Preserves program. The topic of this session is monarch butterflies. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-968-3321 or visit www.lcfpd.org.

September 12

Tales Unveiled: The Rest of the Story

7-8 p.m.

Grayslake Heritage Center & History Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake

Free

In this special program, members of the Grayslake Historical Society and exhibit committee will reveal additional hidden secrets – based on their extensive research — about the artifacts on display in the Tales Unveiled exhibit. For more information, call 847-543-1745 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

September 13

Colin & Brad: The Scared Scriptless Tour

7:30 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$32.50-$49.50

Enjoy an evening of comedy with improv performers Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, stars of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” To purchase tickets, stop by the box office or call Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787. For more information, call 847-782-2366 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

–Lake County Calendar of Events Sept. 5 – Sept. 13–