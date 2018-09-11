–Lake County Calendar of Events September 12 – September 21

September 13

Wisconsin Pioneers

6-7:30 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

In this special program for adults, presenter Kathleen Ernst will discuss the challenges and triumphs of rural life in Wisconsin during the 19th and early 20th centuries. Enst’s presentation features excerpts from original letters, diaries and newspapers describing back-breaking chores, cherished folk traditions and annual celebrations of the state’s early pioneers. To register, and for more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

September 14

Bird Hike

8 a.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Enjoy a hike in search of migrating birds with Barrington area naturalist Wendy Paulson. Good walking shoes are strongly recommended — and bring your binoculars. RSVP to Daniel Wear at 312-453-0230, ext. 2010 or via email at dwear@audobon.org. For more information, visit www.fpdcc.com.

Party on the Deck

7 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

See singer/songwriter/keyboardist Stu the Piano Guy perform on the deck at this popular area tavern and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

September 15

The Moods

2:30 p.m.

Broken Oar Marina Bar & Grill, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington

Free

See Motown/R&B vocal act The Moods perform live in this session of the ongoing Endless Summer Outdoor Concert Series. For more information, call 847-639-9468 or visit www.brokenoar.com.

Paul Rodriguez

8 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$32.50-$42.50

Enjoy a performance by comedy icon Paul Rodriguez, ranked by Comedy Central as one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all-time. To buy tickets, stop by the box office or call Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787. For more information, call 847-782-2366 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

September 16

Story Time

10:30 a.m.

River East Public Library, 813 W. Route 120, Lakemoor

Free

Kids (ages 2-5) can share stories, sing songs, play games and complete a project in this session of an ongoing program. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 815-385-6303 or visit www.rivereastlibrary.org.

Lake County Folk Club Concert

7 p.m.

Grayslake Heritage Center & History Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake

$18 (general), $15 (seniors), $13 (Folk Club members)

Enjoy this Lake County Folk Club concert, featuring headliner Sarah McQuaid and opener Kath Casmer. For tickets, and more information, call 847-543-1745 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

September 18

How to Pay for College Without Going Broke

7-8:30 p.m.

Lake Villa District Library, 1001 E. Grand Ave., Lake Villa

Free

Adults can attend this workshop, presented by College Planning Team, to learn about little-known strategies for planning, saving or paying for college — and how to save thousands of dollars while still finding the best-fit college for a prospective student. To register, and for more information, call 847-356-7711 or visit www.lvdl.org.

September 19

Judy Roberts & Greg Fishman

6 p.m.

210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge, 210 Green Bay Road, Highwood

Free

See internationally renowned jazz pianist/singer Judy Roberts perform in concert with saxophonist Greg Fishman. Doors open at 5 p.m.; free valet parking is available. For more information, call 847-433-0304 or visit www.210live.com.

September 21

Old School Indoor Drive-In

6-8 p.m.

Dunbar Recreation Center, 888 Dunbar Road, Mundelein

$10 (residents), $15 (non-residents)

In this Mundelein Park District event, kids (ages 4-10) and their parents can work together to build a box car to show off in a car show, with prizes awarded to the top cars. Cardboard and materials will be provided. The event continues with a showing of the animated action/adventure film, “Paddington 2” (rated PG) on a big screen. Popcorn and treats, including Culver’s frozen custard, will be served. To register, and for more information, call 847-388-5447 or visit www.mundeleinparks.org.

