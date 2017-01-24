Lake County Events

January 27

Studio Ghibli Appreciation

3:30-5 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Students (grades 6-12) who are fans of Hayao Miyazuki can view a screening of the animated Japanese drama film, “From Up on Poppy Hill,” in this final session of the month-long Studio Ghibli Appreciation series. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

January 27

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

8 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$39.50-$178

See Postmodern Jukebox, a rotating collective created by pianist Scott Bradlee that takes current Top 40 hits and remakes them as songs from older eras of popular music. The group’s accompanying videos have racked up more than 15 million views each online. VIP Experience packages are available. To purchase tickets, visit the box office or call Ticketmaster at (800) 982-2787. For more information, call (847) 263-6300 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

January 27

Brushes & Bordeaux

6-8 p.m.

Rosewood Beach Interpretive Center, 883 Sheridan Road, Highland Park

$35 (residents), $40 (non-residents)

Adults (ages 21 and up) can gather to relax, sip a little wine and paint in a stress-free, artistic-inspired setting in this Park District of Highland Park program. Art supplies, wine and a glass are included. Art experience is not required. To register, and for more information, call (847) 433-6901 or visit www.pdhp.org.

January 28

The Lincoln Highway: Traveling America from Coast to Coast

2 p.m.

Grayslake Heritage Center & Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake

Suggested donation: $3 (adults), $1 (children)

In this special program — held in support of the museum’s exhibition, “Maps, Motors & Memories” — Kay Shelton, National President of the Lincoln Memorial Highway Association, will share the history of the Lincoln Highway, which served as the nation’s first coast-to-coast network of roads for early motorists. For more information, call (847) 543-1745 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

January 28

Wellness Open House

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Park View Health & Fitness Center, 1401 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein

Free

Meet wellness coaches, personal trainers and a massage therapist to develop an integrated approach toward better health in this Mundelein Park & Recreation District open house event. Free demonstrations of Pilates and yoga group exercise classes, Thai massage, nutrition coaching, stress-relief training and more will be offered as well. For more information, call (847) 388-5430 or visit www.mundeleinparks.org.

January 28

Modern Day Romeos

10 p.m.

Austin’s Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville

$8

See Modern Day Romeos, a top-drawing party band on the local festival and wedding circuit, perform in concert. Doors open at 9 p.m. For tickets, and more information, call (847) 549-1972 or visit www.fuelroom.com.

January 29

The Music and Influence of Johnny Cash

2-3:15 p.m.

Antioch Public Library District, 757 Main St., Antioch

Free

In this special program, musician Steve Justman will sing and play the music of iconic American singer/songwriter Johnny Cash. To register, and for more information, call (847) 395-0874 or visit www.apld.info.

January 29

Hoot and Howl Hike

4:30-6 p.m.

Lyons Woods, 10200 W. Blanchard Road, Waukegan

$6 (residents), $8 (non-residents)

Adults and families with children ages 8 and up can bundle up and hit the trail to learn about coyotes and owls — and perhaps hear a hoot or howl along the way! Meet at the kiosk near the parking lot. To register, and for more information, call (847) 367-6640 or visit www.lcfpd.org.

January 30

Cheese & Wine Tasting

6:30 p.m.

Nirvana Wine & Grillerie, 701 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills

$55

Make reservations for this tasting event that features eight varietal wines — two white and six red — and artisan cheese flights. Gratuity is included with admission. The event (for ages 21 and up) is reservations only. To reserve a spot, and for more information, call (847) 918-7828 or visit www.findmynirvana.com.

January 31

SmARTful Kids: Heart Art — Friends and Family Garland

9:30-10:15 a.m.

Vernon Area Public Library District, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire

Free

Kids (ages 2-3 with an adult) can bring pictures of family members and friends to create a festive decoration that doubles as a personalized storybook. Attendees should dress for a mess. Siblings are welcome to attend, but supplies will be limited to the age-appropriate child. To register, and for more information, call (224) 543-1486 or visit www.vapld.info.