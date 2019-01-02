–Lake County News Briefs

Lake County

CLC nets scholarships from Metallica-sponsored initiative

The College of Lake County recently was selected as one of 10 American two-year schools to receive $100,000 in scholarships from Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation and the American Association of Community Colleges. Students receiving these scholarships will become the first cohort under the Metallica Scholars Initiative, sponsored by the iconic, award-winning heavy metal band. Partnering with AACC, a Washington, D.C.-based organization that represents the nation’s 1,103 community colleges, the Metallica Scholars Initiative awards were distributed following a competitive application process. Keeping with AWMH’s philosophy of enabling Metallica to give back to communities that have supported the band, the recipient colleges are all AACC members and based in and around stops on Metallica’s 2017-19 WorldWired Tour. The initiative is designed to support job skill training for community college students and elevate the importance of career and technical education. Grant funds will provide scholarships and services for a cohort of 50 students in five manufacturing areas: mechatronics/automation, photonics/lasers, welding, automotive and computer numerical control. Funds will be used to address labor shortages in manufacturing in Lake County, prepare students for employment and increase branding for career and technical education. For more information, call 847-543-2000 or visit www.clcillinois.edu.

Deerfield

Renovation of Jewett Park Preschool Playground complete

The Deerfield Park District announced that the renovation of the Jewett Park Preschool Playground, located north of the Jewett Park Community Center, 836 Jewett Park Drive, is complete. The project included replacement of all the play components with a comparable number of stand-alone pieces and a composite play structure. In addition, the playground has been fenced with a 4-foot-high, vinyl-coated chain link fence, including ADA-compliant gates and fully accessible sidewalks. The new playground is in the same area but has been constructed to be fully compliant, which required the west side of the play area to be built up with a retaining wall system. This will enable anyone to access any piece within the playground. The safety surfacing of the new preschool area is artificial turf with necessary infill to meet CPSC guidelines. A shelter also has been added to the new playground area for shade, as well as new park benches and a picnic table. For more information, call 847-945-0650 or visit www.deerfieldparks.org.

Island Lake

First Community Watch meeting of new year on tap

The village announced that the first Island Lake Community Watch meeting of 2019 will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Village of Island Lake Senior Center, 3720 Greenleaf Ave. The topic is, “Drug Overdose Prevention,” featuring guest presenter Martin Clancy, Project Coordinator for the Lake County Health Department. Subsequent Community Watch meetings will be held March 11, May 13, July 8, Sept. 9 and Nov. 11. The purpose of the Community Watch program is to engage the Island Lake Police Department with residents, community groups and businesses as part of an effort to unite, inform and protect the community. The meetings will cover a variety of topics related to public awareness and safety, and often feature guest presenters. For more information, contact Detective Lisa Knebl at lisa.knebl@islandllakepolice.com or visit www.villageofislandlake.com — or call 847-526-8764.

Barrington

Barrington 220 School Dist. nabs spot on AP Honor Roll

Barrington 220 Community Unit School District announced that it recently became one of only 373 school districts nationwide to earn a spot on the College Board’s 9th Annual Advanced Placement (AP) District Honor Roll. To be included on the AP District Honor Roll, Barrington 220 was required to increase the number of students participating in AP courses, starting in 2016, while also increasing or maintaining the percentage of students earning AP Exam scores of 3 or higher. Earning a score of 3 or higher earns students college credits while still attending high school. In 2018, Barrington High School (BHS) administered more than 2,450 AP tests, in 35 different AP subjects, to 1,158 students. BHS students scored 3 or higher on 87 percent of the total tests administered. In addition, AP course enrollment among BHS juniors and seniors increased from 65 percent in 2015 to 71 percent in 2018. For more information, call 847-381-6300 or visit www.barrington220.org.

Fox Lake

Village announces slate for Senior Luncheon program

The village and the Grant Township Center announced the schedule for the 2019 Senior Luncheon program, to be held at the Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd. The ongoing program will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17 (chicken Marsala, mashed potatoes, buttered lima beans, pasta salad and dinner roll, with entertainment by Michael Lescher); Feb. 21 (roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered sweet corn, coleslaw and dinner roll; entertainment by Doug MacConnell); March 21 (corned beef, baby red-buttered parsley potatoes, steamed cabbage wedge, macaroni salad and dinner roll; entertainment by singer Peter Oprisko); and May 16 (roast turkey breast, turkey mushroom gravy, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, garden salad and dinner roll; entertainment to be announced). The cost is $10 per person (at the door) and reservations are required. To reserve a seat, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 224-225-1404. For more information, visit www.foxlake.org.

–Lake County News Briefs–