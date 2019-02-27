–Lake County News Briefs

Waukegan

City joins SolSmart solar energy program

The city announced that it has taken a new step to improve quality of life for residents, spur business development and job creation, and protect the environment by enrolling in SolSmart. Municipalities participating in SolSmart use the program’s resources to streamline development of solar power installations at homes and businesses in an effort to cut electricity costs and reduce pollution. Waukegan is one of 22 new Chicago-area municipalities and counties that will receive expert technical assistance on solar energy development from the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus, which has been selected as a “SolSmart Advisor” in the region. In addition to assistance from the Caucus and national SolSmart staff, Waukegan and other governments in the region will work with partners such as the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 and the Illinois Fire Inspectors Association to train staff to evaluate and inspect solar installations. Participating municipalities also receive guidance on adapting zoning codes, engaging and educating local residents and businesses on solar energy, and more. SolSmart is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office and led by The Solar Foundation and the International City/County Management Association. For more information, call 847-599-2500 or visit www.waukeganweb.net.

Mundelein

Park Dist. earns kudos at statewide conference

The village announced that the Mundelein Park & Recreation District (MPRD) recently received various awards at the 2019 Soaring to New Heights Conference, presented by the Illinois Association of Park Districts (IAPD) and the Illinois Park and Recreation Association (IPRA). The MPRD marketing team was recognized in the Agency Showcase competition that spotlights bright ideas exhibited by park, recreation and conservation agencies. The marketing team earned a second-place finish in the Marketing Campaign category for its efforts promoting the MPRD’s Day of Play event and the opening of the Dunbar Recreation Center. The team also placed second in the Paid Advertisement category for an in-house television commercial promoting the Mundelein Arts Festival. In addition, the MPRD was presented with the Exceptional Workplace Award at the conference. The award recognizes agencies for their efforts to improve and support employee health and wellness. For more information, call 847-566-0650 or visit www.mundelein.org.

Lake Forest

Lake Forest College nets major Mellon Found. grant

Lake Forest College announced that a new $1.1 million grant it received from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation will link faculty, students and Chicago-area institutional partners in efforts to understand the history and current status of race relations in Chicago, and to create positive change in the city and the lives of its residents. Through the college’s Humanities 2020 project, faculty — aided by students — will work with prominent Chicago partners, including the Chicago History Museum, the Chicago Humanities Festival, the Heartland Alliance, the Metropolitan Planning Council, the Society of Architectural Historians and Oakton Community College. Faculty and students will contribute to museum exhibits and summer institutes, bring their expertise to social justice work, and provide public programming. The Mellon Foundation issues grants to colleges to utilize the humanities to address major public issues and to build partnerships with their local communities. For more information, call 847-234-3100 or visit www.lakeforest.edu.

Deer Park

Registration open for Deer Park St. Paddy’s 5K/10K

The village announced that the 2019 Deer Park St. Paddy’s 5K/10K, part of the Chicago Spring Running Challenge, will be held March 16 at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road. The event serves as a fundraiser for WINGS, a Chicago-based organization dedicated to providing housing, integrated services, education and advocacy to end domestic violence. Race day begins with event packet pick-up at 7:15 a.m., continues with the Kids Dash (ages 10 and under) at 8:15 a.m. and the 5K and 10K runs at 8:30 a.m., and concludes with the 5K awards ceremony at 9:15 a.m. and the 10K awards ceremony at 9:30 a.m. A winner medal will be awarded to the top three finishers (male and female) in different age groups and overall for both the 5K and 10K races. Each Kids Dash participant will receive a finishers ribbon. In addition, the Lake County Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy Unit will be on-site collecting donations of non-perishable food items. The event also features a live Irish band. Early Bird registration (until Feb. 28) is $36.99 (5K) and $44.99 (10K). Registration fees rise to $50 (5K) $60 (10K) after Feb. 28. Kids Dash registration is free. To register online, visit www.allcommunityevents.com/deerparkstpaddysrun. For more information, call 224-757-5425, send an email to deerparkstpaddys@allcommunityevents.com or visit www.villageofdeerpark.com.

Barrington Hills

League of Women Voters Candidates Forum on tap

The village announced that the League of Women Voters (LWV) Candidates Forum will be held from 9 a.m. to noon March 16 at the Barrington Area Library, 505 N. Northwest Highway, Barrington. The event includes Barrington Hills Trustees Bryan C. Croll, Brian D. Cecola, Debra Buettner, Linda H. Cools and Louis Iacovelli (9:30-10:30 a.m.); the Barrington 220 Referendum, featuring Barrington 220 School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Harris and a school board member (10:35-10:50 a.m.); and Village of Barrington Trustees Kate Duncan, Ryan Julian, Jason Lohmeyer and Emily Young (10:55-11:45 a.m.). For more information, call 847-551-3000 or visit www.barringtonhills-il.gov.

–Lake County News Briefs–