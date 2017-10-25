–Lake County News Briefs

Lake County

Sheriff’s Office promotes pair to new posts

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reported that Sheriff Mark Curran has promoted Chief of Operations David D. Hare to Undersheriff as part of an administrative reorganization effort intended to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the services provided to the Lake County community. Hare began his law enforcement career with the Round Lake Police Department in 1992, and was promoted to Chief of Police in 2014. He also serves as an adjunct instructor at Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety, where he instructs management-level police administration courses. In his new role as Undersheriff, Hare will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. In addition, Curran has merged the ranks of Chief of Operations and Chief of Administration into one rank: Chief of Law Enforcement and Community Services. Jonathan Petrillo, who was hired as Chief of Operations in April, will assume the new role. Petrillo previously served with the Vernon Hills Police Department for 24 years. In his new role, Petrillo will oversee the following departments: Highway Patrol, Criminal Investigations, Court Security, Warrants, Civil Process, Records, Community Services, Training and Judicial Sales. For more information, call (847) 377-4000 or visit www.lakecountyil.gov.

SWALCO offers household chemical waste drop-off

The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County (SWALCO) will host a household chemical waste collection event from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Metra Train Station, 205 N. Archer Ave., Mundelein. Accepted materials include aerosol products, antifreeze and motor oil, fertilizers/herbicides/pesticides, fluorescent light bulbs/CFLs, furniture stripper and varnishes, gasoline and kerosene, household batteries (lithium and rechargeable only), household cleaners, oil-based paints and paint removers, and prescription and over-the-counter medicines and supplements (people and pet). Latex paint, empty paint cans or treated paint, DEA controlled substances, business and medical waste, farm and lab chemicals, propane tanks, lead-acid and alkaline batteries, explosives, construction/demolition debris, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and household electronics will not be accepted. The event is intended for Illinois residents only. For more information, call (847) 336-9340 or visit www.swalco.org.

Gurnee

Police Dept. names Smith new Deputy Chief

The village announced that the Gurnee Police Department has promoted Commander Brian Smith to the position of Deputy Chief of Police. Smith has been a member of the department since 2000. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2010, was named Commander in 2014, and has served as the Interim Deputy Chief of Operations since June. During his tenure, Smith also has served as an Evidence Technician, Field Training Officer, Rapid Deployment Instructor, Simulation Instructor, Gang Officer, Department Armorer (for pistols and rifles) and as a member of the Honor Guard. For more information, call (847) 599-7500 or visit www.gurnee.il.us.

Deerfield

Township to host Halloween bash for special needs kids

West Deerfield Township announced that a Halloween party for children with special needs will be held from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 28 at Deerfield Village Hall, 850 Waukegan Road. Children, especially those with disabilities who may find traditional Halloween events overwhelming, may come in costumes to participate in activities in an accommodating environment. The event includes snacks, games and crafts, and plenty of pumpkins and treats. Admission to this all-ages event is free, and siblings are welcome. For more information, call Township Clerk Kristen Scott at (847) 945-0614 or visit www.westdeerfieldtownship.org.

Lake Bluff

Village seeks goods for Hurricane Harvey victims

The village announced that it is seeking donations of new and used clothing, shoes, underwear, socks, uniforms and school supplies, as well as canned food and water, to assist families with students in the Houston Independent School District affected by the catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. Donations can be dropped off at Lake Bluff Middle School, 31 E. Sheridan Place; and Lake Bluff Elementary School, 350 W. Washington Ave. This disaster relief program is supported by LCS Association (Lake County Superintendents). For more information, call (847) 234-0774 or visit www.lakebluff.org.

Highland Park

City named finalist for Voice of the People Award

The city announced that Highland Park was selected as a finalist for the 2017 Voice of the People (VOP) Award, jointly presented by the National Research Center (NRC) and the International City/County Management Association. Only those jurisdictions that received the highest or most improved ratings on the National Citizen Survey in 2016, and illustrated actions taken to benefit their communities, were selected as finalists or winners. The National Citizen Survey reports resident opinion and satisfaction with local government and services via a scientific, representative sample approach. Results are then used to inform budgeting, performance management and program planning. Highland Park was selected as a finalist for excellence in providing wellness and recreational opportunities as demonstrated by the city’s Bike-Walk 20130 Master Plan and the city’s dedication to community vibrancy through public art. For more information, call the City Manager’s Office at (847) 926-1000 or visit www.cityhpil.com.

Fox Lake

Police Dept. to host Halloween Howl

The village announced that the Fox Lake Police Department, 301 N. Route 59, will host Halloween Howl from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 30. The event provides an opportunity for residents to meet members of the Police Department, and includes hayrides, children’s games, treats, bouncy houses, hot dogs, hot chocolate and candy apples. Admission is free. In addition, the village announced that 2017 trick-or-treat hours will be 4-8 p.m. Oct. 31. For more information, call (847) 587-2151 or visit www.foxlake.org.

