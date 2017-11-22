–Lake County News Briefs– 

Buffalo Grove

Village nets pair of grants from ComEd

The village recently received two grants through ComEd programs that promote sustainability, health and safety for the residents of Buffalo Grove. Each program offers grants of up to $10,000 each. The Buffalo Grove Police Department received a public safety grant from the Powering Safe Communities program, which is jointly supported by ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus. The grant exists to assist with funding for public safety projects. The grant will help fund the installation of an automated external defibrillator (AED) in a police vehicle. The police department’s goal is to add one AED (a life-saving piece of equipment that is utilized when someone is experiencing cardiac arrest) to its patrol fleet every year. In addition, the village’s Public Works Department, in partnership with Jeff Weiss, Chair of Buffalo Grove’s Action Team, received an Openlands grant from ComEd’s Green Region program. The program provides funding for open space projects through conservation and preservation initiatives. Buffalo Grove received the grant for the Farrington Connect the Corridor Project, which aims to restore streambanks, buffer areas, basins and woodland along Farrington Ditch. For more information, call (847) 459-2500 or visit www.vbg.org.

Grayslake

Boughs and Bows Holiday Wreath Display to open

The Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., will open its inaugural Boughs and Bows Holiday Wreath Display from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 24. Attendees can view a festive display of holiday wreaths in the Heritage Center courtyard, and then head inside for the Grayslake Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Holiday Market. Each Boughs and Bows wreath was created by a local non-profit organization, and can be bid upon between Nov. 24 and Dec. 10. Proceeds will then be split between the creators and the Grayslake Historical Society. Admission is free. For more information, call (847) 543-1745 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

Mundelein

Semple heads list of Distinguished Alumni picks

Mundelein Trustee Ray Semple was among 10 Mundelein High School graduates recently chosen as Distinguished Alumni from a field of 35 nominees for the 1st Annual Distinguished Alumni Award Ceremony. Semple (Class of 1979), National Account Manager for Equifax, is the longest-serving trustee in Mundelein history, and also serves as Mayor Pro-Tem. He also has portrayed Santa Claus in Mundelein’s Santa’s Village for 25 years. Others inducted into the Distinguished Alumni Class of 2017 are Zaneta Stinson Adams (Class of 1995); Britt Hanson (’95); Jay Hightower (’95); Hemal Patel (’94); the family of Nicole Suveges (’88), who was killed in the Iraq Ministry Building in 2008 and posthumously awarded the U.S. Defense of Freedom Medal; Deirdre “Dee Dee” Healey (’81); Tami Haukedahl (’76); James Swanson (’67); and Gary Schnurrpusch (’65). Nominations for the next Distinguished Alumni class will open early in 2018. For more information, call 847-949-3200 or visit www.mundelein.org.

Round Lake

Village to host Community Outreach Event

The village announced that it will host a Community Outreach Event at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 in the Community Room at the Round Lake Police/Public Works Facility, 751 W. Townline Road. The village previously held separate meetings during the Business and Homeowners Association Summit that provided general information, and decided to combine both meetings into a single Community Outreach Event with business owners, residents and village officials. Topics will include department activities, housing, community events and other village-wide topics of interest. For more information, call (847) 546-5400 or visit www.eroundlake.com.

Island Lake

Village offers Before and After School Club

The village is offering its Before and After School Club program (for grades K-5) at Cotton Creek Elementary School, 545 Newport Court, throughout the 2017-18 school year. The morning program runs from 6:30-9:05 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 6:30-9:30 a.m. on Fridays. The afternoon program runs from 3:40-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. During club hours, children participate in a variety of activities, including homework time, games, sports and crafts, as well as free time and snacks, under the guidance of counselors. Monthly tuition is $135 (first child) and $125 (second child) for the morning program, and $125 (first child) and $121 (second child) for the afternoon program — or $239 (first child) and $229 (second child) for both programs. A $30 non-refundable registration fee will be required at the time of registration. To register, and for more information, call (847) 416-7866, send an email to lori.tanzillo@voislk.com or visit www.villageofislandlake.com.

Barrington

Donations from Uncork Barrington event aid charities

The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) recently awarded nearly $7,000 in charitable donations from the proceeds of the 2017 Uncork Barrington wine-tasting event to six local charities. Recipients of the donations were: Barrington Area Council on Aging (BACOA), Barrington Area United Way, Barrington Children’s Choir, Barrington Youth & Family Services, CareerPlace and Samaritan Counseling Center. More than 900 people attended this year’s Uncork Barrington event, co-hosted by the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce, BACOA and the Barrington Village Association. The next Uncork Barrington event is scheduled for July 6, 2018. For more information, call (847) 381-2525 or visit www.barringtonchamber.com.

Deerfield

Winter Celebration offers indoor and outdoor activities

The village’s 2017 Winter Celebration will be held from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2. The two-day event features indoor and outdoor activities at Village Hall, 850 Waukegan Road, including sleigh rides, a photo booth, treats, roasted chestnuts, ice sculpting, and musical performances by the Deerfield High School Choraliers, Hurricane Saxophone Quartet and The Caroling Party. On Dec. 2, participating businesses and organizations throughout Deerfield will feature winter-themed activities, discounts and/or treats. Activities include horse-drawn carriage rides from Deerfield Square to Village Center Plaza, as well as pony rides, a photo booth and live entertainment. For more information, call (847) 945-5000 or visit www.deerfield.il.us.

–Lake County News Briefs–