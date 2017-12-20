–Lake County News Briefs

Lake County

Naloxone program kicks off for county jail inmates

A county report stated that the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Health Department and Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities (TASC) recently launched a Naloxone education program for Lake County jail inmates. The program kicked off with a Lake County Health Department representative visiting the jail and informing inmates of the opportunity for Naloxone training. TASC is set to provide Naloxone training to inmates preparing for release, with a goal of reducing opioid-related deaths. A Lake County Health Department representative will make monthly visits to educate inmates on the use of Naloxone and encourage them to register for individual training. Inmates who register will be trained to use the overdose antidote by a TASC representative. Following completion of the training, a dose of Naloxone, along with information about addiction treatment services, will be added to the inmate’s property bag and made available upon release from jail. The new program is funded by a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), administered through the Department of Human Services. For more information, call (847) 377-8000 or visit www.lakecountyil.gov.

College of Lake County to host engineering job fair

The 2nd Annual Lake County Engineering Internship & Job Fair will be held from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 5, 2018 at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. The event — sponsored by Lake County Partners, the College of Lake County and Lake County Workforce Development — offers attendees an opportunity to interview with top employers in Lake County in the industrial, mechanical, biomedical and other engineering fields. More than 50 employers are expected to be on hand, and summer internships for 2018 will be available. To register online and reserve a spot, visit www.lakecountycareers.com. For more information, call (847) 377-2000 or visit www.lakecountyil.gov.

Deerfield

Group of Deerfield High students named all-state musicians

Deerfield High School reported that six students recently were named all-state musicians by the Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA). The students — Gwen Goodman (oboe), Adam Aaronson (trombone), Julia Lewit (harp), Matt Fang (cello), Natalie Morin (viola) and Jiwon Mun (viola) — were first selected to the ILMEA District VII festival, based on an audition with hundreds of other high school musicians throughout northeastern Illinois. Because of their high scores at the district level, the six Deerfield student-musicians will attend the 2018 Illinois Music Education Conference, in Peoria, Jan. 24-27, 2018. The event features rehearsals and clinics led by nationally known music educators, and the selected students will perform in a festival concert at the Peoria Civic Center. For more information, call (224) 632-3000 or visit www.dist113.org.

Deer Park

Village to host Winter Break Event at Vehe Barn

The village will host Winter Break Event from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 28 at Vehe Barn, 23750 W. Cuba Road. The family-oriented event includes a screening of the “The LEGO Batman Movie” (rated PG) on a big screen inside the barn, as well as crafts, an ice cream bar and movie snacks. Admission is free. Attendance is limited to the first 150 registrants. To RSVP, and for more information, call (847) 726-1648, send an email to kkasregis@vodp.net or visit www.villageofdeerpark.com.

Mundelein

Village named winner in Innovation Awards program

The village recently finished as the first-place winner in the Lake County Municipal League’s annual Innovation Awards program, which is designed to recognize municipalities that have developed strategic programs to solve municipal challenges and increase the effectiveness of local government. Mundelein was recognized for its Business Incentive Grant (BIG) program, a matching grant program that provides Mundelein businesses an opportunity to partner with the village for funding. By developing and launching the BIG program, Mundelein officials have partnered with the business community to aesthetically improve its businesses, ultimately helping the village stay true to its brand promise of being a “welcoming community.” The Mundelein Village Board initially launched the BIG program in 2014. Since its launch, 25 businesses have taken advantage of the BIG program, and nearly $288,000 has been approved for reimbursements. In addition, the program has contributed to the reduction of commercial vacancy in the village, increased assessed building values of approved applicants, and facilitated the long-term success of participating Mundelein businesses. Decreasing the number of empty storefronts is one of the chief justifications of the grant program, and village commercial vacancy has decreased by 3 percent since the program’s inception. For more information, call (847) 949-3200 or visit www.mundelein.org.

Barrington

Meals of Hope food drive ongoing at Ice House Mall

The village announced that Ice House Mall, 200 Applebee St., will continue to seek donations for the Meals of Hope Holiday Food Drive through Dec. 27. Visitors to the mall can bring boxed and canned goods donations to support the Northern Illinois Food Bank. Donation boxes are located near Santa’s Winterland and throughout the mall. Collected items will be distributed to needy families and victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma. In addition, children attending Visit with Santa (3-6 p.m. Dec. 20-22 and noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 23) at the mall are asked to bring canned or boxed goods to contribute to the food drive. For more information, call (847) 381-6661 or visit www.icehousemall.com.

Fox Lake

Village offers trip to see ‘Wicked’ at Oriental Theatre

The village is offering a special theatre trip (for ages 16 and up) to see the award-winning musical, “Wicked,” at the Oriental Theatre in downtown Chicago on Jan. 10, 2018. The cost is $150 per tickets, and includes a box lunch and bus transportation. The bus will depart from Village Hall, 66 Thillen Drive, at 11 a.m., and is scheduled to return at 7 p.m. The performance is scheduled for 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, and for more information, call the Fox Lake Parks and Recreation Department at (224) 225-1402 or visit www.foxlake.org.

