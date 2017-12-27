–Lake County News Briefs

Lake County

Job Center announces new employment help program

The Job Center of Lake County reported that Lake County Workforce Development is launching a new program, Revive Lake County, to equip returning citizens or individuals who have a criminal background with the essential skills needed to succeed in today’s workplace. Lake County Workforce Development will begin the five-week program on Feb. 18, 2018. Revive Lake County will focus on life skills, career awareness, employability skills and essential workplace skills. Individuals who successfully complete the program may be eligible to receive financial aid for job training or a paid work experience. Interested individuals are required to attend a Job Center Information Session by Dec. 29. Remaining sessions will be held from 3-4 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Job Center Satellite/Workforce Development Office, located at the College of Lake County (Building 4, Room 424), 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake; and from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 28 at Job Center of Lake County, 1 N. Genesee St. (first floor), Waukegan. No appointment is required. Participants are encouraged to arrive early to ensure a seat. For more information, contact Ashannti Ross at (847) 377-3438 or via email at aross@lakecountyil.gov — or visit www.lakecountyil.gov.

Pair of Sheriff’s Office sergeants graduate from SPSC

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced that Sergeant Gianni Giamberduca and Sergeant Sara Balmes recently graduated from Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) Class No. 425. The School of Police Staff and Command provides college-level instruction in a total of 27 core blocks of study during each session. Major study topics include leadership, human resources, employee relations, organizational behavior, applied statistics, planning and policy development, budgeting and resource allocation. Giamberduca and Balmes, along with their class colleagues, raised more than $7,100 as a legacy gift for Operation Shattered Stars, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating and assisting members of the law enforcement community to be proactive concerning their mental health. Members of SPSC Class No. 425 also gathered donations for Featherfist, a Chicago-based non-profit organization dedicated to giving “power and purpose” to those in the homeless community, including homeless military veterans. For more information, call (847) 377-4000 or visit www.lakecountyil.gov.

Lakemoor

Village to test-run new communication tools

The village announced that it has implemented a trial GPS monitoring program to provide real-time fleet monitoring for Department of Public Works vehicles during snow and ice events this winter season, part of an effort to improve efficiency and accountability in the department’s operations. In addition to the GPS monitoring, the village has unveiled a new trial communication system to be used during snow and ice events, as well as other emergencies. The new system allows direct communications between Department of Public Works staff, police and the public safety dispatch center. In the event of an emergency, this communication tool could improve response time and provide valuable information to first responders. For more information, call (815) 385-1117 or visit www.lakemoor.net.

Wheeling

Library to host digital music program for teens

The Indian Trails Public Library District, 355 Schoenbeck Road, will host DIY Lab: GarageBand Jam Session, a special High School Services program (for grades 9-12) from 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 30. Participants will join together in the Launch Pad for an afternoon of music creation, using digital instruments, loops and vocals to craft original songs with GarageBand software technology. No musical experience is necessary. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (847) 459-4100, Ext. 312 or visit www.indiantrailslibrary.org.

Highland Park

Village approves TIF funds for Briergate Business Dist.

The city announced that the Highland Park City Council unanimously approved the creation of the Briergate Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District during its regular meeting on Dec. 11. The Briergate TIF District was created to support the cost of infrastructure improvements for the Briergate Business District (BBD) in order to encourage investment and revitalization. TIF funds will be used in conjunction with revenue from an existing Special Service Area (SSA), which was established in 2014 and will run through 20123 in the BBD. The city collect SSA funds from property owners within the BBD — located along Route 41, Deerfield Road, Old Deerfield Road and Old Skokie Road — to increase safety in the area, including replacement of the roadway, and installation of curb and gutter, sidewalks, parking bays and lighting which presently does not exist within the district. For more information, call (847) 432-0800 or visit www.cityhpil.com.

Lake Zurich

Village nets award for Community Investment Plan

The village announced that Lake Zurich received a honorable mention award during the Lake County Municipal League’s annual Innovation Awards Dinner on Dec. 6. The awards program recognizes municipalities that have developed strategic initiatives to solve municipal challenges and increase the effectiveness of local government. The program also facilitates an exchange of information and experiences to build capacity for municipalities and jointly celebrate successful programs that could benefit other communities. Lake Zurich received second-place recognition for its 20-year Community Investment Plan (CIP), adopted by the Board of Trustees in October. The CIP provides a long-term perspective on infrastructure investment, fulfilling multiple objectives of the Lake Zurich Strategic Plan’s fiscal sustainability and infrastructure goals. Lake Zurich presently own and maintains more than $130 million in infrastructure, including roads, water mains, sanitary and storm sewers, buildings and equipment, all of which have varying service lives. The 20-year CIP allows for better planning concerning costs related to maintenance issues, with minimal impact to the operations budget. For more information, call (847) 438-5141 or visit www.lakezurich.org.

