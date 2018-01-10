–Lake County News Briefs

Lake County

New law offers tax credit for July 2017 flood damage

A report stated that Lake County property owners who sustained flood damage from the July 2017 flooding may be eligible to claim an income tax credit worth up to $750 under a new law recently approved by the Illinois legislature and signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner. If eligible, the income tax credit may be applied to the resident’s 2017 Illinois income taxes. The income tax credit is only for qualified property that was damaged as a result of the July 2017 flooding. Impacted property owners may apply for the income tax credit through their Township Assessor or the Chief County Assessment Office. As part of the certification process, property owners will need to complete an IRS form, along with a Natural Disaster Income Tax Credit Certificate, and will need to provide proof of loss in the form of receipts, insurance claims or other validation. Once eligible flood victims submit the necessary forms to their Township Assessor or the Chief County Assessment Office, and it is approved, they will need to submit the certificate with their income tax return. For more information, call the Illinois Department of Revenue at (800) 732-8866 or visit www.lakecountyil.gov.

Grayslake

Village offers exchange program for garbage, recycle cans

The village announced that registration is now open for the 2018 Garbage and Recycle Can Exchange Program. Residents opting to exchange their garbage and/or recycle cans will have the opportunity to do so until Feb. 15. Residents opting to exchange their garbage can may choose one of three sizes: 90-gallon ($20.82 per month); 65-gallon ($18.57 per month); and 35-gallon ($15.48 per month). The exchange of garbage cans will take place in March, and the rate change will take effect April 1. Residents may also choose a free upgrade for their recycle cans from a 65-gallon can to a 96-gallon can. To enroll in the Garbage and Recycle Can Exchange Program, visit the village’s website at www.villageofgrayslake.com. For more information, contact the Request for Service system at (847) 223-8515 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

Deerfield

Fresh Thyme earns Chamber’s Business of the Year Award

The village reported that the DBR (Deerfield-Bannockburn-Riverwoods) Chamber of Commerce awarded the 16th Annual Business of the Year Award to Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, 35 Waukegan Road, during the Chamber’s 92nd Annual Holiday Luncheon, held Dec. 7, 2017. The DBR Chamber of Commerce annually presents the award to a Chamber member business that has demonstrated outstanding service and/or products and has made a positive impact on the community. Fresh Thyme was recognized, in part, for its sponsorship and volunteerism at Harvest Fest for three years in a row. Each year, Fresh Thyme has provided more than 20 employee volunteers to roast corn and cook hot dogs that feed more than 1,600 people during the event. In addition, Fresh Thyme donates food to the West Deerfield Township Food Pantry and supports the local police department and fire district. For more information, call (847) 945-4660 or visit www.dbrchamber.com.

Buffalo Grove

Deputy Chief of Police Eisenmenger earns leadership award

The village announced that Buffalo Grove Deputy Chief of Police Scott Eisenmenger was presented with the Public Safety Executive Leadership Award at the Northwestern University for Public Safety Police Staff and Command graduation ceremony, held Dec. 8, 2017. The award recognizes individuals who have completed the entire sequence of executive management programs, including Supervision of Police Personnel, School of Police Staff and Command, and the Executive Management Program. Eisenmenger, who was nominated for the award by Buffalo Grove Police Chief Steven Cassstevens, began his career with the village in 1995 and is credited with implementation of the Crisis Intervention Team. For more information, call (847) 459-2500 or visit www.vbg.org.

Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Skate Night to be held at North Park

The village and the Lincolnshire Sports Association will host Lincolnshire Skate Night from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 19 at North Park, 1025 Riverwoods Road. The family-oriented event includes free skates (while supplies last) for the general public, as well as free hot chocolate (for kids) and s’mores. In addition, food trucks will be on-site offering frozen custard, beverages and more. The back-up date for the event is Jan. 26 (6-9 p.m.). The village also announced that the North Park skating rink is now open from sunrise to 11 p.m. daily. For more information, call (847) 883-8600 or visit www.lincolnshire.sports.org.

Barrington

New interest rate on bonds to benefit taxpayers

The village announced that it has successfully priced nearly $8.3 million in General Obligation (Alternate Revenue Source) Refunding Bonds (previously issued in 2009) at a more favorable interest rate that will save taxpayers an estimated $572,405 in interest (5.991 percent net present value) over the life of the bonds. In addition, Moody’s Investors Service announced that it recently reaffirmed the village’s Aa1 bond rating, based on credit strengths that included a suburban tax base with high income and wealth, a strong fund balance and liquidity, and a low debt burden. The Moody’s report noted growth of a cumulative 13 percent over the last two years to its current $1.8 billion base. In addition, the Moody’s report indicated that the village’s financial profile is also a strong credit strength due to its strong fund balance of $9.9 million in the village’s operating funds, equal to 55.4 percent of annual operating revenues. Village officials anticipated ending 2017 with a general fund surplus of an estimated $1.3 million, most of which will be transferred to the capital improvement fund for future capital needs. For more information, call (847) 304-3400 or visit www.barrington-il.gov.

Lake Bluff

Board of Trustees to host workshop on rental rules

The village announced that the Lake Bluff Board of Trustees will hold a workshop regarding short-term residential rental regulations during a special meeting at 8 a.m. Jan. 27 at the Village Hall Board Room, 40 E. Center Ave. Members of the public are invited to attend and will have opportunities to participate. No final action will be taken during the workshop and meeting. For more information, call (847) 234-0774 or visit www.lakebluff.org.

