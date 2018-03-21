–Lake County News Briefs

Lake County

LCDOT nets national award for snow and ice control

The Lake County Division of Transportation recently received the 2018 Excellence in Snow and Ice Control Award from the American Public Works Association. LCDOT’s snow and ice was evaluated in several categories, including the handling of materials, equipment, training, community outreach, technology and environmental protections. The Stormwater Management Commission and the Lake County Health Department support the LCDOT snow and ice control program through training, river monitoring, researching, best practices and providing educational opportunities to regional partners. For more information, call 847-377-7400 or visit www.lakecountyil.gov.

Deer Park

Johnson tabbed to fill vacant seat on village board

The village announced that Jodie Johnson recently was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Deer Park Village Board through April 30, 2019. Johnson fills the seat formerly held by Village Trustee Mark Van Ryne, who resigned in September 2017. Johnson, a lawyer and a former Cook County prosecutor, currently serves as a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) volunteer to assist abused and neglected children in the foster system. As a village trustee, Johnson will be assigned to public safety and utilities. For more information, call 847-726-1648 or visit www.villageofdeerpark.com.

Island Lake

Lioness Club to host all-you-can-eat breakfast, egg hunt

The village announced that the Island Lake Area Lioness Club All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast and Egg Hunt will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. March 24 at the Village Hall Gym, 3720 Greenleaf Ave. The event includes all-you-can-eat breakfast (pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, fruit and more), the Annual Al Schmidt Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. (rain or shine), kids prizes, a 50/50 raffle and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. All unused food will be donated to the Island Lake/Wauconda Food Pantry. The cost is $6 (ages 8 and up), $3 (ages 3-7 and seniors) and free (ages 2 and under). For more information, call 847-526-8764, send an email to islandlakelioness@gmail.com or visit www.villageofislandlake.com.

Barrington Hills

Police Dept.’s Riedel earns Life Saving Award

The village announced that Barrington Hills Police Sergeant Ron Riedel was recently presented with the Barrington Hills Police Department (BHPD) Life Saving Award for exemplary service and dedication in the line of duty. After being dispatched to a home on Nov. 17, 2017 to investigate the report of an unresponsive 19-year-old woman who apparently had overdosed on heroin, Riedel observed that the subject was not breathing and immediately administered two doses of Naloxone (also known as Narcan) that all BHPD officers carry while on duty. Almost immediately, the woman began breathing on her own, and Riedel was credited with taking decisive action to save her life. For more information, call 847-551-3000 or visit www.barringtonhills-il.gov.

Lincolnshire

Infrastructure projects continue in village’s northeast area

The village announced that a road resurfacing project to address aging infrastructure will continue to be conducted in the northeast area of Lincolnshire throughout 2018. The following streets are scheduled for resurfacing: Westminster Way, in its entirety, and Sutton Court. These areas will undergo a complete resurfacing of pavement, along with limited curb removal and replacement, and storm sewer repairs. Part of the project will involve replacing the watermain along Westminster Way between the entrance to the Tri-State office complex and Sutton Court, as well as Sutton Court and Sommerset Lane because of corrosive soil conditions that have contributed to a large number of watermain breaks in the area over the last several years. New installation practices and protective pipe materials will be used to address the corrosive soil issue. This project is expected to run through July/August. For more information, call 847-883-8600 or visit www.villageoflincolnshire.il.us.

Barrington

Henning named new executive director of library

The Barrington Area Library and its Board of Trustees announced that Jesse Henning will begin serving as the library’s new Executive Director on April 18. Henning has served as Executive Director of the Garfield Public Library District, in Colorado, since 2016. In that position, he coordinated library services across a six-branch system, serving 58,000 residents with a total operating budget of $4.5 million. Previously, Henning worked for 10 years as both youth librarian and adult services librarian at Westerville Public Library, in Ohio. Henning holds a Master of Library and Information Science degree from Kent State University, and is currently working on a Master of Public Administration degree, also from Kent State. For more information, call 847-382-1300 or visit www.barringtonarealibrary.org.

Round Lake Beach

Park Dist. to host Annual Egg Scramble

The Round Lake Area Park District will host its Annual Egg Scramble on March 31 at the Sports Center, 2004 Municipal Way. The event includes an egg hunt in three categories: Ages 3-4 (10-10:30 a.m.); Ages 5-6 (10:30-11 a.m.); and Ages 7-8 (11-11:30 a.m.), as well as demo classes, crafts and photo opportunities with Mr. Bunny. Egg hunt bags will be provided to each child. The fee is $1 per child. All proceeds will benefit the FUNds for Recreation Scholarship Program. Pre-registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-546-8558 or visit www.rlapd.org.

Hawthorn Woods

Village nets national award for solar energy efforts

The village announced that it recently received the prestigious SolSmart Community Award in a nationwide program led by non-profit group The Solar Foundation and funded by the U.S. department of Energy. Hawthorn Woods was one of 15 Illinois communities receiving the award. SolSmart uses objective criteria to award communities points based on actions taken to reduce barriers to solar energy development. Communities that qualify are designated gold, silver or bronze. Hawthorn Woods met the qualifications to receive SolSmart silver status by meeting several standards that promote and encourage the use of solar energy in the village. For more information, call 847-438-5500 or visit www.vhw.org.

