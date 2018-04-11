–Lake County News Briefs

Lake County

LCDOT announces slew of road fix-up projects

A county report stated that the Lake County Division of Transportation will have nearly $100 million in road construction projects in 2018, including 30 new projects. The projects include the widening of Quentin Road from two lanes to five lanes near Lake Zurich; intersection improvement, pavement reconstruction and drainage improvement along Old McHenry Road in Long Grove; and the Millburn Bypass realignment project on Route 45. Work will also continue on the Cedar Lake Road Project in Round Lake. LCDOT is reconstructing and widening the road, adding a center turn lane and adding a multi-use path with connection to the nearby forest preserve. Another capacity project scheduled to begin later in the year (or early 2019) is Weiland Road (from Lake Cook Road to Deerfield Parkway) in Buffalo Grove. This reconstruction and widening project includes a sidewalk and a new multi-use path. Several other operational improvement projects also are scheduled, including intersection improvements, traffic signal work, and additional bike path and pedestrian accommodations. In addition, culvert replacements on Kenosha Road in Zion, Gilmer Road in Hawthorn Woods, and on Rollins Road (between Wilson Road and Fairfield Road) are scheduled as well. For more information, call 847-377-2000 or visit www.lakecountyil.gov.

Buffalo Grove

Police Dept. seeks donations of items for troops

The Buffalo Grove Police Department announced that it has partnered with Help USA Troops to collect items for soldiers stationed overseas. Help USA Troops is a local non-profit organization that collects and sorts items that are then shipped in packages to military personnel deployed around the world. A donation box is located in the lobby of the Buffalo Grove Police Department, 46 Raupp Blvd., and is available through April 25. Some of the requested items include pocket-sized food and snacks, gum, single-serving powdered drink packs, personal hygiene items and iTunes gift cards. To view a complete list of requested items, visit www.helpUSAtroops.com. For more information, call 847-459-0201 or visit www.vbg.org.

Barrington

Chamber to host Public Town Hall Forum

The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) will host the Second Annual Public Town Hall Forum at 8 a.m. April 25 at Makray Memorial Golf Club, 1010 S. Northwest Highway. The event will provide attendees with updates on local public services in the Barrington area, and will feature a Q&A session with forum speakers. Speakers include Barrington Area Library Executive Director Jesse Henning, Barrington Community School District 200 Superintendent Dr. Brian Harris, Barrington Countryside Protection District Chief Jim Kreher, Barrington Hills Park District Treasurer Dennis Kelly, Barrington Park District Executive Director Teresa Jennings, Harper College President Dr. Kenneth Ender and South Barrington Park District Executive Director Jay Morgan. Admission is $35 per person, and includes a buffet breakfast. Registration and breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. To register, and for more information, call 847-381-2525 or visit www.barringtonchamber.com.

Highland Park

Park Dist. skaters fare well at area championships

The Park District of Highland Park reported that 11 solo figure skaters and the Gems Showcase Team, representing Centennial Ice Arena, took top spots in their respective groups at the 2018 Chicagoland Skate USA Championship, held March 18 at All Seasons Ice Arena, in Naperville. All participating Centennial skaters placed among the top three in their age groups, including the Gems Showcase Team’s second-place finish. Individual winners included Addison Shapiro, Blake Merel, Caitlyn Carnow, Emily Teifeld, Elizabeth Hansen, Isabel Young, Keya Fowler, Laine Farber, Liv Klein, Sammy Cahan and Sloane Farber. Members of the Gems Showcase Team included Abigail Naughton, Cate Meyer, Lily Alexander, Madeline Stevens, Paige Wellen, Riley Bates, Sami Silver, Sophia Jacob, Shapiro, Merel, Carnow, Young, Klein and Cahan. Skaters representing 24 rinks and 10 skating clubs throughout the greater Chicago area competed in the championship tournament. For more information, call 847-831-3810 or visit www.pdhp.org.

Island Lake

Village to host Dinner Dance Fireworks Fundraiser

The village announced that the 2018 Dinner Dance Fireworks Fundraiser will be held from 6-11 p.m. April 21 at Westridge Banquet Hall, 638 E. State Road. The event — featuring a 1950’s “Grease” theme — includes a buffet dinner with carving station, chocolate fountain and full cash bar, as well as dancing, a ballroom dance demonstration, a live auction and 50/50 raffles. Admission is $35 per person at the door. All ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Tina Loos at 847-416-7867 or visit www.villageofislandlake.com.

Mundelein

Quartet of Mundelein High art students net scholarships

The village announced that four Mundelein High School seniors who showcased their art at the fifth annual Illinois High Art Exhibition (IHSAE) have received offers for four-year scholarships to continue their studies in art at the collegiate level. Ryan Story received offers of $16,000 per year from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, $13,000 per year from the Art Academy of Cincinnati, $6,000 per year from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and $5,500 per year from the New Hampshire Institute of Art. Garrett Cohen received an offer of $16,000 per year from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, and an offer of $12,000 per year from the Art Academy of Cincinnati. Cindy Szabo was offered $13,000 per year from the Art Academy of Cincinnati and $5,500 per year from the New Hampshire Institute of Art. Katelyn Culp received offers of $13,000 per year from the Art Academy of Cincinnati and $2,800 per year from the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design. The art exhibition took place in Chicago from Feb. 12 through March 9.

