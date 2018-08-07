Lake County News Briefs

Lake County

College of Lake County fetes scholarship recipients

The College of Lake County announced that seven students receiving a total of $7,000 in scholarships were recognized at the 2018 High School Equivalency Scholarship Awards luncheon, held July 12 at CLC’s Grayslake Campus. The event was sponsored by CLC’s Adult Education and English as a Second Language Division, and the Lake County Regional Office of Education. Three individuals each received a $1,500 award: Mike Odiase, a Barrington resident; Yobe Atade-Nanguit (Mundelein); and Daniel Perry (Antioch). Four recipients received an award of $625: Karieann Politzer (Lindenhurst); Kavitha Sridas (Round Lake); Joseph Ikeakhe (Waukegan); and Ashley Giselle Barron (Waukegan). The scholarship recipients were among the students who applied for the scholarship after they obtained their High School Equivalency certificates in the last 14 months. The funding is designed for the recipients to start or continue their post-secondary education at CLC in the 2018-19 academic year. Funding for the scholarship is generally provided by donations from the Regional Office of Education, with additional donations coming from the Libertyville Women’s Club. For more information, call 847-543-2000 or visit www.clcillinois.edu.

Barrington

Village Board adds referendum questions to Nov. ballot

The Village of Barrington Board of Trustees recently voted to place three referendum questions on the upcoming November ballot. The first two are advisory questions and the third is a binding referendum question. The questions are: (1) Should Barrington provide a preference to village residents at specific locations in the village’s commuter parking lots which are used by residents of other communities?; (2) Should the village consider the use of renewable energy sources in any future projects if that does not increase the cost of the project by more than 10 percent?; (3) Shall the corporate authorities of the village be authorized to impose a Municipal Retailer’s Occupation Tax and a Municipal Service Occupation Tax (referred to as municipal sales tax when combined) within the village, and at a rate of 1 percent for expenditures on public infrastructure and/or for property tax relief? For further details concerning each question, visit www.barrington-il.gov — or call 847-304-3400 for more information.

Deerfield

Deerfield High student nets spot on statewide council

Deerfield High School reported that incoming senior Anna Oettinger has been selected as one of 20 students to serve on the 2018-19 Illinois State Board of Education’s Student Advisory Council (SAC). The SAC was formed in 1975 to bring student concerns to the attention of the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE). Students serving on the SAC provide ISBE policymakers with student perspectives and concerns on education policies. Oettinger, chosen from a competitive group of applicants, will work with other SAC members to come up with innovative solutions to policy changes. More specifically, she will work with students across the state on a research project that will be presented to the IBSE at its meeting on March 20, 2019. For more information, call 224-632-3000 or visit www.dist113.org.

Lakemoor

Lakemoor Fest promises wide range of activities

Lakemoor Fest 2018 will be held from 5-11 p.m. Aug. 10, noon to midnight Aug. 11 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 12 at Morrison Park, 233 Rand Road. The event includes food and drink vendors representing a variety of local establishments, the Lakemoor Fest Raffle, Bean Bag Tournament, Kids Treasure Hunt and Fishing Derby, carnival rides, a fireworks show (9:30 p.m. Aug. 11) and live entertainment, including a DJ from Party Time (11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 11). Headlining bands include Modern Day Romeos (7:30 p.m. Aug. 10), Dixie Crush (7 p.m. Aug. 11) and The Mix (1 p.m. Aug. 12). Admission to Lakemoor Fest is free. Carnival ride wristbands will be available on-site for $1.50 per ticket or $30 for 30 tickets. Wristbands are also available at discounted prices if pre-ordered at Village Hall, 28581 Route 120. For more information, call 815-385-1117 or visit www.lakemoor.net.

Deer Park

Village rejoins Barrington Area Council of Governments

The village announced that Deer Park recently rejoined the Barrington Area Council of Governments (BACOG). Deer Park was one of the founding members of BACOG, in 1970. The organization was formed to collaboratively respond to developmental and environmental pressures affecting communities in the greater Barrington area. BACOG is a voluntary association of elected officials representing seven villages (Barrington, Barrington Hills, Deer Park, Lake Barrington, North Barrington, South Barrington and Tower Lakes) and two townships (Barrington and Cuba). For more information, call 847-726-1648 or visit www.villageofdeerpark.com.

Fox Lake

Village to host blood drive at Community Center

The village announced that it will host the Fox Lake Blood Drive from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Community Center, 23 South St. The event will be conducted by LifeSource. Each participating donor will receive a coupon for a free pint of Culver’s custard as part of the Give A Pint, Get A Pint campaign. Appointments are recommended. To schedule an appointment, contact LifeSource at 877-543-3768 or visit www.lifesource.org and use Group Code FL01. Walk-ins are welcome. IDs are required for all donors. All participants are encouraged to eat well and stay hydrated in preparation for blood donations. For more information, call 224-225-1405 or visit www.foxlake.org.