–Lake County News Briefs

Barrington

Schumacher named new principal at Rose Elementary

Barrington 220 Community Unit School District announced that the Board of Education recently approved the appointment of Heather Schumacher as the new principal of Barbara B. Rose Elementary School. She replaces Derek Straight, who accepted a similar position in another school district. Schumacher previously worked as a principal at Elm Place School in North Shore School District 112. Prior to her time in District 112, Schumacher worked in Barrington 220 for 10 years as a summer school principal, as well as a language arts, math and social studies teacher at Barrington Middle School-Station Campus. Schumacher earned an undergraduate degree in Elementary Education from Benedictine University, and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Concordia University. For more information, call 847-381-6300 or visit www.barrington220.org.

Wheeling

Library to host special program on Illinois history

The Indian Trails Library District will host, “Stepping Into Illinois History,” a special program for adults, from 7-8 p.m. Aug. 22 in the Lake-Cook Room at the Main Library, 355 Schoenbeck Road. Presenter Nancy McCully will discuss the ancient Native American city at Cahokia Mounds, the seat of the French government at Fort de Chartres, and Camp Dubois, where explorers Lewis and Clark spent the winter before their Voyage of Discovery. Attendees will also learn how Illinois residents lived in Bishop Hill and Nauvoo, and visit the homes of presidents Lincoln and Grant. The program is co-sponsored by the Wheeling Historical Society and Museum. Admission is free. Registration is required. To register, and for more information, call 847-459-4100, ext. 312 or visit www.indiantrailslibrary.org.

Mundelein

Trustees OK property purchase to clear way for park

The village reported that Mundelein trustees recently adopted a resolution authorizing the execution of a purchase contract for the acquisition of a 16-unit residential apartment building for $1.55 million. The .89-acre property is located at 516 S. Lake St. The acquisition of the land provides the gateway to open up the northeast corner of Diamond Lake frontage (facing Route 45) to be developed into a park with beautification. Acquiring lakefront property for the benefit and enjoyment of the entire community is one of the village’s strategic objectives as outlined in Mundelein’s Comprehensive Plan. The plan includes several sub-areas of the community, including the Diamond Lake area. According to terms of the agreement to purchase the property, existing tenants are permitted to remain in the building for a period of six months after closing or until February 2019. Demolition is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2019. For more information, call 847-949-3200 or visit www.mundelein.org.

Island Lake

Lions’ 60th Annual Cornfest offers host of activities

The Island Lake Lions’ 60th Annual Cornfest will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at Water Tower Park, 429 W. State Road. The family oriented event includes a variety of food and refreshments, free sweet corn, games for kids and adults, hourly 50/50 raffles, a TV and Cubs tickets raffle, and live entertainment featuring music by Wildwood Drive, Straight Ethyl and Blind Logic. Admission is free. For more information, call 847-526-8764 or visit www.villageofislandlake.com.

Highland Park

City continues regional stormwater management efforts

The city — in partnership with the Lake County Stormwater Management Commission, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, East Skokie Drainage District, City of Lake Forest, Village of Deerfield and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (ACOE) — is working on a long-term flood mitigation solution following several floods that devastated parts of Highland Park and other communities throughout the region. The mitigation solution would be effective for the residents of Highland Park and other area residents who live along the Skokie and Middle Fork rivers. The Highland Park City Council approved an agreement with ACOE for a preliminary study related to regional flood mitigation solutions earlier this year. The preliminary study is currently being initiated by ACOE following the approval of participating agencies. The Skokie and Middle Fork rivers are under the jurisdiction of ACOE, the agency responsible for waterway-related capital projects. Part of the preliminary study being undertaken by ACOE is to determine if a feasibility study is required that will entail a flood protection solution for all communities along the two rivers. If a final feasibility study is undertaken, the potential solution could result in a combination of storage basins, retaining walls, pump stations, buy-outs and other measures. Any structural solution, if implemented, cannot adversely impact both downstream and upstream properties. ACOE estimates it will take nine months to complete the preliminary study. For more information, call 847-432-0800 or visit www.cityhpil.com.

Lake Zurich

Plans in place for village-wide sewer lining project

As part of ongoing efforts to extend the life of Lake Zurich’s aging infrastructure, the village has contracted with Insituform Technologies USA to install cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining in its large diameter sanitary sewers. The process allows for the trenchless installation of a protective pipe liner with limited ground disturbance to the surrounding area. To begin the project, Insituform will be accessing manholes located along streets and in the public utility easements in the area. The manholes will be accessed for cleaning prior to the lining work, during the lining activities and then for inspection. Typically, each section of sewer to be lined will require up to 12 hours to complete, generally between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. During this time, the sewer connection to some homes will be sealed off. Homeowners will be asked to make limited use of toilet facilities and refrain from doing laundry until the service connection can be re-established. Manhole access will be intermittent as construction activities progress. Affected homes will receive a white door hanger with information about the date and times of service interruption. A red door hanger will be used to notify homeowners of any work cancellations for a specific date. For more information, call 847-438-5141 or visit www.lakezurich.org.

–Lake County News Briefs–