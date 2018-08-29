–Lake County News Briefs

Lake County

Sheriff’s Office wins Illinois Traffic Safety Challenge

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office recently earned first place in the 2017 Illinois Traffic Safety Challenge for sheriff departments with 101 to 250 sworn officers. The annual challenge is coordinated by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP) Traffic Committee and supported by a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) grant, administered through the Illinois Department of Transportation’s (IDOT) Division of Transportation Safety, as well as private funding. The Illinois Traffic Safety Challenge targets three major traffic safety priorities: occupant protection, speeding and impaired driving. In 2017, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office conducted a series of traffic safety campaigns, including “Click It or Ticket, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Arrive Alive” and “Drop It and Drive.” Enforcement activity in 2017 included 5,709 total speeding citations, 615 seat belt citations, 374 illegal cell phone use citations, 254 impaired driving arrests and 43 child seat citations. For more information, call 847-549-5200 or visit www.lakecountyil.gov.

CLC names Fay Exec. Dir. of Human Resources

The College of Lake County (CLC) announced that Sue Fay has been named Executive Director of Human Resources. Fay comes to CLC from Roosevelt University, where she served for nearly 20 years in the human resources department, starting as associate director in 1998 and becoming vice president in 2016. At Roosevelt, Fay led major initiatives in HR technology, health and welfare benefit plan expansion, retirement plan record-keeping and investment advisory services. She also managed a $14.7 million benefits budget and $1 million departmental budget. in addition, Fay oversaw the employment search, hiring and on-boarding processes for faculty and staff. She also trained and assisted managers in performance coaching and facilitated dispute resolution meetings between peer employees. Fay holds a B.S. in Recreation Administration from Ferris State University and a MBA from Dominican University. For more information, call 847-543-2000 or visit www.clcillinois.edu.

Highland Park

Career program matches students with businesses

The city announced that Highland Park professionals and Highland Park High School sophomores, juniors and seniors are invited to participate in the Highland Park Career Exploration Program (HPCE). The year-round program was launched in 2016 to provide students an opportunity to gain valuable insights into a potential career path. Students are matched, and meet with, professionals to discuss career aspirations, work initiatives and other professional inquiries. Professionals benefit by providing a critical service to local students and the community, and developing an informed future workforce. Since its inception, the program has highlighted potential careers in public relations, marketing, medicine, government, public safety, merchandising, auto mechanics, technology and more. Applications for professionals and students are being accepted on a rolling basis. Once selected, professionals are matched with students as soon as possible. For information on the student participation process, call the City Manager’s Office at 847-926-1000. Students may complete an application by contacting Amy Burnetti at aburnetti@dist113.org. Applications for professionals are available online at www.cityhpil.com.

Mundelein

Winners named in initial MAC Photography Contest

The Mundelein Arts Commission (MAC) recently announced the top three winners in the First Annual MAC Photography Contest. Participating photographers interpreted the contest theme, “This is Mundelein.” First place was awarded to Yas Saeki for a photo of a lightning above Village Hall. Fran Tritthardt earned second-place honors for a photo of a Mundelein military veteran at the village’s annual Memorial Day observation. Third-place honors went to Jon Dawson for an action photo of a youth baseball game. The winners received respective prizes of $50, $30 and $20 for first, second and third place. The contest was conducted under the direction of MAC Commissioner Stan Kirschner, who is also a certified Chicago Area Camera Club judge. A total of 19 entries were judged. The winning photos will be printed, mounted and displayed in the lobby at Village Hall, 300 Plaza Circle. For more information, call 847-949-3200 or visit www.mundelein.org.

Fox Lake

Village to host Youth Fishing Derby at Lakefront Park

The village announced that it will host the 2018 Youth Fishing Derby from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 8 at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd. The derby, sponsored by Trotter and Associates, Inc., is intended for children ages 16 and under. Parents are encouraged to attend as well. The event will begin with a 20- to 30-minute fishing class/presentation, followed by fishing on Fox Lake. The village will have a limited amount of fishing equipment on hand. Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment, if possible. Admission is free. Children under age 16 are not required to have a fishing license. For more information, call 224-225-1405 or visit www.foxlake.org.

Lakemoor

Proceeds from car show to aid scholarship fund

The village announced that the 20th Annual Lakemoor Charity Car Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9 at Morrison Park, 233 Rand Road. The event features a display of classic cars, and also includes food, drinks and a DJ playing cruising music. More than 60 trophies will be awarded, and the first 100 cars will receive a 20th anniversary special edition dash plaque. Admission is $15 for car participants and free for spectators. All proceeds will benefit the Lakemoor Scholarship Fund, designed to give scholarships to high school graduates from the Lakemoor community who choose to pursue higher education. To participate in the car show or donate to the fund, contact Ralph Brindise at 847-970-0663 or via email at rbrindise@att.net. For more information, call 815-385-1117 or visit www.lakemoor.net.

