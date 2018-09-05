–Lake County News Briefs

Deerfield

Park Dist. offers Healthy Lifestyle Expo for older adults

The Deerfield Park District will host the Healthy Lifestyle Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at Patty Turner Center, 375 Elm St. The event, co-sponsored by the Deerfield-Bannockburn-Riverwoods Chamber of Commerce, offers older adults (ages 50 and up) an opportunity to talk

to staff members, community service representatives, instructors, exhibitors and vendors. Flu shots/pneumonia vaccines will be available for purchase from Walgreen’s, and health screenings will be provided by Audiology Associates. In addition, free document shredding will be available from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is free. For more information, call 847-940-4010 or visit www.deerfieldparks.org.

Buffalo Grove

Police officers Turano, Hawkins earn Life Saving Award

The village reported that Buffalo Grove police officers Anthony Turano and Derek Hawkins recently were honored by the Village Board with a Life Saving Award for their efforts that revived a man after a drug overdose. On July 12, Turano and Hawkins responded to residence where an adult male was found unconscious and not breathing. Based on their training, the officers made the decision to administer three doses of Nalaxone to the man, while also starting basic life-saving measures. Nalaxone, commonly referred to by its brand name, Narcan, helps to block the effects of opioids on the body, particularly during an overdose. Buffalo Grove police officers have been carrying Narcan since 2014. Turano, a Buffalo Grove police officer for the last 12 years, is currently assigned to the Investigations Division. He also serves as a member of the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System (NIPAS) Mobile Field Force. Hawkins has served in Buffalo Grove for 10 years, and is a member of the NIPAS Emergency Services Team. For more information, call 847-459-2500 or visit www.vbg.org.

Barrington

Run/walk/family fest to benefit BStrong Together

Barrington Community Unit School District 220 announced that the 2nd Annual Joe Kelsch Memorial BStrong Running Together 5K Run/1-Mile Run/Community Walk/Family Fun Festival will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at Citizens Park, 511 N. Lake Zurich Road. The event begins with the 1-Mile Run (8 a.m.), followed by the 5K Run (8:30 a.m.) and Community Walk (8:35 a.m.). Age Group Awards will be presented (beginning at 9:15 a.m.) to the top finishers in the 5K and 1-Mile runs. The Family Fun Festival includes kids’ fun races, games, crafts, food and beverages, and musical entertainment from Bob the DJ. Registration fees are $35 (5K: ages 18 and up), $25 (5K: ages 17 and under), $20 (1-Mile Run and Community Walk) and free (ages 5 and under). Proceeds will benefit BStrong Together, a District 220-sponsored organization committed to enhancing the health and well-being of the Barrington community’s children and youth in mind, body and spirit. To register online, visit www.raceroster.com/15764. For more information, call 224-848-4548 or visit www.bstrongtogether.org.

Grayslake

Grant funding boosts village’s energy efficiency effort

The village announced that it has been the recipient of grant incentives awarded by the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program. Approximately $17,000 of the funding has allowed the village to replace and/or upgrade lights at the Grayslake Public Works Department, 585 Berry Ave. The lights retrofitted with energy efficient LEDs will yield a 80 percent reduction in yearly energy usage at the facility. The Lighting Upgrade Replacement Project is part of an ongoing energy efficiency effort that includes conducting energy savings audits to determine what types of projects are eligible through ComEd, as well as a multi-year, phased replacement process of energy systems at various facilities. For more information, call 224-223-8515 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

Lake Forest

Lake Forest College biology students net research awards

Lake Forest College announced that Class of 2019 biology students Chris Edomwande and Jeannie McDonald won awards for their independent research projects at the 55th Annual Conference of the Animal Behavior Society (ABS), held at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Aug. 2-6. Edomwande studied the influence of predation risk on mate signaling and mate choice in lesser wax moths. The research helped him earn the Genesis Award, given to the best undergraduate poster at the ABS conference. Edomwande’s poster was the top selection among 37 entries. McDonald was honored for her research on the evolution of nuptial gifts in the bean beetle. She tested how variation in males’ access to water affected female mating decisions. Edomwande and McDonald worked on their research during the 2018 spring semester and during the summer as well. For more information, call 847-234-3100 or visit www.lakeforest.edu.

Mundelein

Mundelein Theatre announces 2018-19 production slate

Mundelein High School (MHS) District 120 announced that Mundelein Theatre has released its performance schedule for the 2018-19 school year. All performances will be held in the Mundelein High School Auditorium, 1350 W. Hawley St. The season begins with “Student-Directed One-Act Plays,” featuring a series a short plays directed by seven different MHS seniors, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11. The New Faces production will be “Diamondbacks and Diamonds in the Sky,” at 3:45 p.m. Oct. 24, and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27. New Faces productions feature freshmen and sophomores, as well as juniors and seniors who have not previously appeared in a Mundelein Theatre show. The fall production is “The Diviners,” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 3:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17. The winter play is “John Lennon and Me,” at 3:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2019, and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 and 2. Mundelein Theatre also will participate in the IHSA Group Interpretation competition with a production of “I Kill Giants,” at 7:30 p.m. March 14 and 15. Closing out the season will be the spring musical, “Sister Act,” at 7:30 p.m. April 25 and 26, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 27. For more information, call 847-949-2200 or visit www.d120.org.

–Lake County News Briefs–