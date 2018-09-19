–Lake County News Briefs

Barrington

Village reports solid financial performance in 2017

The village announced that the Barrington Village Board recently reviewed and accepted the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2017. The CAFR is the end result of the audit process and presents financial statements for all of the village’s accounting fund. Jason Hayden, Barrington’s Director of Finances, reported that the village’s current assets of $26.2 million were four times greater than the village’s current liabilities of $6.5 million at the end of 2017. In addition, Barrington’s Net Position, which is equal to total assets less total liabilities, equaled $72.2 million, with $103.4 million in total assets and $58.2 million in total liabilities. The General Fund, which funds the bulk of services such as public safety and property maintenance activities, achieved an excess of revenues over expenditures in 2017 of nearly $1.6 million before transferring $1.1 million to the Capital Improvement Fund for future infrastructure projects, and vehicle and equipment purchases. At the end of 2017, the General Fund’s ending fund balance equaled $9.1 million and included the equivalent of 4.07 months of expenditures in the Unassigned Fund Balance, the portion of the Fund balance that can be used to meet ongoing obligations to residents and creditors. The village continued to improve its financial position in 2017 by retiring 14.8 percent of the debt outstanding at the beginning of the year. By the end of 2018, the village will have retired all of its outstanding General Obligation debt, which has meant a 7.3 percent decrease in the village portion of property taxes in 2018 and a projected 11.1 percent decrease in 2019. For more information, call 847-304-3400 or visit www.barrington-il.gov.

Buffalo Grove

Police Dept. offers child safety seat check-ups

The village announced that the Buffalo Grove Police Department will offer free child safety seat check-ups from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m Sept. 25 in the parking lot at the Buffalo Grove Park District Golf Dome, 801 N. McHenry Road. Officers who are certified car safety seat technicians will be on-site to examine previously installed safety seats for proper fit and assist in installing child safety seats as well. The officers are certified by Safe Kids Worldwide, which requires a week-long training course accompanied by practical exams. Participants should enter at the Golf Dome entrance and are asked to bring child safety seats, along with the vehicle they are to be installed in, as well as car seat and vehicle manuals. Appointments are not required. The check-ups are expected to last approximately 25 minutes. For more information, call 847-459-2560 or visit www.vbg.org.

Mundelein

MHS Mustang Booster Club to hold food drive

Mundelein High School District 120 announced that the MHS Mustang Booster Club will hold a canned food drive at its home football games against Stevenson on Sept. 28. Collection boxes will be available at the entrance gates. The Frosh A game will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 7:30 p.m. Requested canned food items include fruits, beans, vegetables, sauces, soups and chili. Non-canned items include peanut butter and jelly, instant oatmeal, dry beans, cereal, pancake mix, syrup, rice, pasta, instant potatoes, macaroni and cheese, juice, tuna, Sloppy Joe sauce mix, taco seasoning, hot chocolate mix, coffee, tea and granola bars. Personal items also will be collected, including toothpaste and toothbrushes, dish soap, razors and shaving cream, detergent, toilet tissue and baby items such as formula coupons and diapers. Donations of items will help restock the Mundelein High School and Fremont Township food pantries. For more information, call 847-949-2200 or visit www.d120.org.

Lake Bluff

Village nets grant to improve Sunrise Beach access

The village announced that the Lake Bluff Park District recently received a $350,000 State of Illinois grant to improve access to Sunrise Park & Beach for individuals with access limitation disabilities and to benefit all residents of Lake Bluff. Since 2013, the Park District has been planning enhancements to access points, paths and stairs at the site, and has been seeking grants for these improvements. In 2016, with funding assistance from the Friends of Lake Bluff Parks Foundation and residents, the Park District was able to improve two major stairways that provide access to the north and dog beaches, and accessibility to the restrooms. Over the past year, Park District staff and the Parks and Beach Committee have been working with P. Clifford Miller Landscape Artistry to further develop conceptual plans for access improvements. In addition, the Park District Board of Commissioners recently approved a proposal from AECOM, a Chicago-based firm, to perform a preliminary coastal engineering study for Sunrise Beach and develop options to protect the beach from erosion. The firm’s final report is expected to be presented to the Board in October. For more information, call 847-234-4150 or visit www.lakebluffparks.org.

Wheeling

Community Breakfast to benefit food pantry, charities

The village will host the All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Community Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at Fire Station No. 42, 1 Community Blvd. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, sweets, coffee, orange juice and milk. Parking is available at the St. Joseph the Worker Church parking lot, located immediately east of the fire station. Admission is a donation of a canned or other non-perishable food item for a local food pantry. Cash donations will be accepted and donated to Wheeling Helping Hands, a tax-exempt organization dedicated to assisting local charities in the village. For more information, call 847-459-2600 or visit www.wheelingil.gov.

–Lake County News Briefs–