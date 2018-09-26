–Lake County News Briefs

Lake County

County voters can preview Nov. election ballots online

Lake County Clerk Carla N. Wyckoff announced that Lake County registered voters may preview their ballot online for the Nov. 6 election. Each web visitor will need to confirm his/her voter registration status at LakeVoterPower.info and click on the “What is on my Ballot” tab to preview a personalized sample ballot. Sample ballots may be printed, marked with choices and taken into the polls for reference when voting. Any resident can visit LakeCountyClerk.info and click on the “November 2018 Election” icon to find voter registration information and details on how to vote by mail, vote early or vote on Election Day. For more information, contact the Elections Department at 847-377-2406 or via email at election@lakecountyil.gov — or visit www.lakecountyil.gov.

Barrington Hills

Village to host The Hills Are Alive Fall Festival

The village announced that the 6th Annual The Hills Are Alive Fall Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30 (rain or shine) at the Barrington Hills Park District Riding Center, 361 Bateman Road. The event includes the Scales and Tales Interactive Animal Show (11:30 a.m.), a dunk tank fundraiser (12:45 p.m. and 3 p.m.), a petting zoo, balloon creations, bubble fun with Glowy the Bubbler, caricature artists, mini therapy horses, an equestrian drill team, barrel racing and blacksmithing demos, make-your-own-ice-cream, hayrides and a rock climbing wall, as well as live music by the Dave Murley Band. In addition, a selection of beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages, food (pork, brats, hot dogs and sides) and sweet treats will be available for purchase. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.vbhil.gov/hills-alive.

Fox Lake

Annual Town Hall meeting to be held at high school

The village announced that the Annual Town Hall Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Grant High School Auditorium, 285 E. Grand Ave. The meeting is hosted by Mayor Donny Schmit, the Village of Fox Lake Board of Trustees and staff representatives from each village department. Attendees will learn about completed, upcoming and ongoing projects, and the state of the village. Attendees also will have an opportunity to ask questions of elected officials and village staff. For more information, call Village Hall at 847-587-2151 or visit www.foxlake.org.

Deerfield

Historical Society’s 50th Anniversary Jubilee on tap

The village announced that the Deerfield Area Historical Society’s 50th Anniversary Jubilee will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at Deerfield Historic Village, 517 Deerfield Road. The event will feature tours of the Historic Village, a wide variety of activities, games and demonstrations, a petting zoo with farm animals, a popcorn wagon and cotton candy machine, library storytime in the schoolhouse, historic Deerfield memorabilia and displays, food from Dear Franks and Italian Kitchen, and more. The event also offers professional antique appraisals (pre-registration required). Admission is free; all ages are welcome. Any donations will go toward repairs and improvements to the site’s historic structures, including the oldest building in Lake County, the Caspar Ott log house, built in 1837. As a non-profit organization, all of the Historical Society’s services, including maintenance of the Historic Village, are made possible by dues and donations. For more information, contact David Fitzgerald-Sullivan at 847-719-7400 or via email at dfitzgerald@deerfield.il.us — or visit www.deerfield.il.us.

Lincolnshire

Chunk of Riverwoods Road bike path closed for project

The village announced that the Riverwoods Road bike path, from Surrey Lane to Brampton Lane, will remain closed until mid-October. The closure is needed in order to complete the widening of Riverwoods Road to provide turn lanes at Whitmore Lane and Briarwood Lane as required by the Lake County Division of Transportation (LDOT) in conjunction with the Arthur J. Greene Construction Co. Manors of Whytegate subdivision development project. The widening work involves realigning and reconstructing the path in numerous locations between Briarwood and Whitmore lanes to accommodate the widened roadway and roadside ditches. During the time of closure, pedestrians and bicyclists are encouraged to use alternative routes to Daniel Wright Junior High School, such as the interconnecting paths through Durham Court and Brampton Lane. To view a detailed map of the bike path closure project, visit www.lincolnshireil.gov. For more information, call 847-883-8600.

Fox River Grove

Annual Fox Chase 5K & Youth Mile to aid Rec Council

The village announced that the 25th Annual Fox Chase 5K & Youth Mile will be held Sept. 30, beginning and ending at Stanger Park, adjacent to Algonquin Road Middle School, 975 Algonquin Road. The 5K run will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the Youth Mile at 10 a.m. Race-day registration is available from 7:45-8:45 a.m. The event is professionally timed and the course is USATF-certified. Pre- and post-race stretching will be provided by Centegra Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine Clinic. Cash awards will be presented to the top male and female finishers, and medals will awarded to the top runners in each age bracket. The fee to participate is $30 (5K) and $15 (Youth Mile), and includes a Sport-Tek shirt and goody bag. Proceeds will benefit the Fox River Grove Recreation Council Scholarship Fund. To register online, visit www.frgrc.org/foxchase. For more information, call 847-639-3170 or visit www.foxrivergrove.org.

