–Lake County News Briefs

Lake County

Wolownik-Albert earns behavioral health award

The Lake County Opioid Initiative announced that Karen Wolownik-Albert recently was awarded the Dr. Vincent Bakeman Memorial Award by the Illinois Association for Behavioral Health. The award, instituted in 2004, honors the legacy of Bakeman, renowned throughout the state and nationally as a pioneer and visionary in the behavioral healthcare field. Wolownik-Albert is the Executive Director at Gateway Foundation, in Lake Villa. She significantly contributed to LCOI’s “A Way Out” initiative, volunteering her time around the clock to screen and field hundreds of calls that the program received from police departments and crisis workers, and assist individuals with substance use disorders and recovery assistance. Wolownik-Albert’s efforts resulted in more than 300 individuals being routed into treatment. For more information, call 847-377-3000 or visit www.lakecountyil.gov.

Deerfield

Village to begin annual fall leaf collection

The village announced that its annual leaf collection program will begin the week of Oct. 22 and continue through Nov. 16 (weather permitting). Residents who do not mulch or bag their leaves may simply rake the leaves to the curb or carriage walk line the night before their scheduled pick-up date. Leaves should be raked neatly, and should be placed in piles no greater than 5 feet in width and as close to the curb as possible. Residents should not put out leaves more than one day prior to the pick-up date. Public Works crews will make one pass by each house in the village during the program. Crews will not remove leaves on a parkway that is blocked by a vehicle parked on the street. In addition, grass clippings, sticks, rocks, branches or mud cannot be raked to the curb with leaves. If these items are found, the leaves will not be removed. To view a map highlighting the quadrants of the village and their associated pick-up dates, visit www.deerfield.il.us. For more information, call the Public Works Department at 847-317-7245.

Barrington

BACOG names pair to administrative posts

The Barrington Area Council of Governments recently elected Cuba Township Supervisor Michael J. Kainz as Chairman of the Executive Board for 2018-19 and Barrington Township Supervisor Amy Nykaza as Vice-Chairman. BACOG is a voluntary association of elected officials representing the villages of Barrington, Barrington Hills, Deer Park, Lake Barrington, North Barrington, South Barrington and Tower Lakes, as well as Barrington and Cuba townships. The organization facilitates cooperative regional strategies on emergency management, groundwater research and environmental conservation, legislative advocacy, and member communications and training for communities in the greater Barrington area. In the past year, BACOG brought local government officials to Springfield to communicate directly with legislators, facilitated multiple private well-water testing events, expanded its aquifer water levels monitoring and sustainability program, and brought together local government officials and community organizations to plan for better protection of residents in the event of a natural disaster. For more information, call 847-381-7871 or visit www.bacog.org.

Mundelein

Mundelein High offers heart tests for students

Mundelein High School, 1350 W. Hawley St., announced that students will have an opportunity to be screened for early detection of possible heart conditions on Oct. 24. The testing is made possible by the Max Schewitz Foundation, named after a 20-year-old Lake County resident who died without warning because of an undetected heart condition. Testing includes an EKG for all participants. The fee is $15 per student and free for students who are registered with the school to receive free or reduced lunch. Cardiologist Brian Shortal, M.D., will oversee all aspects of testing and interpretation. Testing will be conducted in individual booths, and boys and girls will be tested separately. Results are confidential and are shared only with parents within three weeks of the testing. In addition, parents can volunteer to assist with testing when they register their child. To register a student and/or to volunteer, visit www.heartsmartekg.org. For more information, call 847-949-2200 or visit www.d120.org.

Island Lake

Monthly Seniors Club offers host of activities

The village announced that the Island Lake Seniors Club is open to residents and non-residents ages 55 and up. The club meets on the second Tuesday of each month in the Senior Center, located at Island Lake Village Hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and meetings begin at 12:30 p.m. Each meeting features a special activity, including card playing, line dancing, an exercise class and the “Let’s Eat Out” program, held every third Wednesday. Coffee, tea and refreshments are served, and a small door prize or cash is awarded to one person at each meeting via a drawing. Raffles are held periodically as well. Individuals are welcome to join one meeting free of charge. Membership dues include a reduced cost for certain events, including the annual St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon and Christmas Luncheon. For more information, call club president Catherine Christensen at 262-237-2961 or visit www.villageofislandlake.com.

Fox River Grove

Fall Fun & Haunted Forest event upcoming

The village announced that the Special Events Committee and Fox River Grove Firefighters Association will host Fall Fun & Haunted Forest from 4-10 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Algonquin Road School soccer fields, located at 975 Algonquin Road. Fall Fun includes games for kids, pumpkin decorating, hayrides and other activities. In addition, Fox River Grove Boy Scout Troop 166 will be selling popcorn, hot chocolate and bottled water. Admission is free. The Haunted Forest event begins at 6 p.m. with the Not-So-Scary Walk (until 7 p.m.), followed by the Scary Walk (until 10 p.m.). Tickets for Haunted Forest will be available for purchase at the entrance. For more information, call 847-639-3170 or visit www.foxrivergrove.org.

–Lake County News Briefs–