–Lake County News Briefs

Lake County

County nets grant to boost justice system reform efforts

The county reported that the Lake County Sheriff’s Office recently received a $700,000 grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation to continue building on efforts to reform the local criminal justice system and safely reduce the Lake County Jail’s population. The grant is part of the Safety and Justice Challenge, a $148 million national initiative to reduce over-incarceration by changing the way America thinks about and uses jails. Lake County was first selected to join the collaborative Safety and Justice Challenge network in 2017 with funding for a targeted project focused on providing intensive care management to high utilizers of the Lake County Jail. Upon release, high utilizers were connected with services, based on the person’s needs, with the goal of diverting the individuals from re-arrest and re-incarceration. Lake County is one of 13 jurisdictions selected for additional funding based on its commitment to these reform efforts and the progress being made. This new round of funding will provide the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and partners with additional support and technical assistance to implement strategies that address the main drivers of local jail incarceration, including unfair and ineffective practices that take a particularly heavy toll on low-income communities and individuals suffering from mental health and substance abuse. For more information, call 847-377-2000 or visit www.lakecountyil.gov.

Deerfield

Village program seeks donations to aid veterans

The village and Deerfield American Legion Post 738 are seeking donations for the Give Where You Live: Deerfield service campaign, a program designed to make a difference in the lives of area veterans. Items being sought include nonperishable food, clothing, sweatsuits, socks, underwear, small appliances and household items, toiletries, gift cards to popular chain restaurants (McDonald’s, Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts, etc.) and monetary donations. Donated items can be dropped off (up to Nov. 12) at Village Hall or the Deerfield Police Department, both located at 850 Waukegan Road. Once collection has concluded, Mayor Harriet Rosenthal will host an all-ages service activity from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Village Hall, where volunteers will gather to make no-sew fleece blankets, assemble care packages and write letters of thanks and encouragement to veterans. The donations are earmarked for Midwest Veterans Closet, VA Federal Health Care Center and COOL Ministries. In addition, Rosenthal and American Legion Post 738 will host a Veterans Day service at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial, located at the corner of Jewett Park and Park Avenue. For more information, contact Communications Director Mary Anne Glowacz at 847-794-7501 or via email at mglowacz@deerfield.il.us — or visit www.deerfield.il.us.

Wheeling

Annual Lights Around Wheeling event on tap

Lights Around Wheeling, the community’s annual lighting ceremony to mark the beginning of the holiday season, will be held at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Friendship Park, located at the northeast corner of Dundee Road and Milwaukee Avenue. The family-friendly event includes hot cocoa, a visit from Santa Claus and other festivities. For more information, call 847-459-2600 or visit www.wheelingil.gov.

Lincolnshire

Village hires builder for drainage improvement project

The village recently awarded the Lincolnshire Creek Drainage Improvement Project to Campanella & Sons Construction Co., based in Wadsworth. The project was initiated because the village experiences flooding and severe erosion — during prolonged rain events — along Lincolnshire Creek in an area where it discharges into a short section of 42-inch pipe that outlets into an open channel before draining into another 42-inch pipe. Due to the number of 90-degree bends and vegetation throughout the area, it has been difficult to maintain an open flow through this area. Public Works staff has installed multiple temporary fixes over the years to address the collection of debris and erosion. The Drainage Improvement Project will include the construction of improvements to allow the existing channel to maintain its flow during peak events while reducing excess debris to avert erosion issues at the culvert ends. Village staff recently held a meeting to discuss a construction schedule, and impacted residents will be notified when the project is expected to begin. For more information, call 847-883-8600 or visit www.lincolnshireil.gov.

Lakemoor

Wait for permit keeps new Dunkin’ store on hold

The village reported that Dunkin’ Donuts is still planning to build a new store at 209 W. Rand Road (Route 120). The delay is a result of Dunkin’ Donuts currently being unable to secure an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) permit to construct a new driveway. IDOT maintains jurisdiction over West Rand Road/Illinois Route 120. With the winter months approaching, Dunkin’ Donuts is working with IDOT to secure a permit in order to begin construction in spring 2019. For more information, call 815-385-1117 or visit www.lakemoor.net.

Island Lake

Craft Faire to aid After School Club, Summer Camp

The village announced that the Island Lake Recreation/Club Annual Craft Faire will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 17 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 18 at Village Hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave. The event includes a wide selection of unique, quality handcrafted items, a bake sale, and food and refreshments. Admission is $1 and includes a door prize ticket. Proceeds will benefit the After School Club and Summer Camp programs. For more information, call 847-526-8764 or visit www.villageofislandlake.com.

