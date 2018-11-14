–Lake County News Briefs

Lake County

CLC earns accolades for ‘green’ efforts

The College of Lake announced that it recently received the Illinois Sustainability Award from the Illinois Sustainability Technology Center, a division of the Prairie Research Institute at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. In addition, CLC recently was ranked among the top two-year colleges — by Princeton Review and Sierra magazine — in recognition of its efforts to promote environmental sustainability. CLC is now listed on Princeton Review’s ninth annual Guide to Green Colleges. The recognized schools were selected based on their academic offerings, campus policies, initiatives, activities and career preparation for students. Princeton Review is a college admission services company offering test preparation and other resources, and is not affiliated with Princeton University. CLC also made Sierra magazine’s 2018 list of Cool Schools. Sierra is the national magazine of the Sierra Club, an environmental non-profit organization. The awarded schools in Sierra’s 12th annual list were ranked based on academic criteria such as environmentally focused curriculum, engagement such as campus activism, operations (including on-campus recycling and waste management), and planning and administrative standards. The state award, plus the two notable rankings, follow seven other awards or accolades that CLC has received over the past two years for promoting sustainability. For more information, contact CLC Sustainability Manager David Husemoller at 847-543-2643 or via email at dhusemoller@clcillinois.edu.

Ela Township

Township to host mother-daughter program

Ela Township announced that Ela Community Family Services and Emily Smith (RN BSN) will host a mother-daughter program from 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 17 at Ela Town Hall (lower level), 1155 E. Route 22, Lake Zurich. The program is designed for mothers and their daughters (ages 9-14), and will provide an outlook on the physical and emotional changes young girls face. In a non-intimidating way, girls in attendance will learn more about their bodies and what to expect in the coming years. Topics include self-esteem, peer pressure, health and wellness. Girls must be with their mother, stepmother, grandmother or female guardian. Light refreshments will be served. To RSVP, call 857-540-8380 by Nov. 15. For more information, visit www.elatownship.org.

Mundelein

Lohr earns statewide park district volunteer award

The Mundelein Park and Recreation District announced that Mundelein resident Paul Lohr recently received the Outstanding Citizen Volunteer Award during the Illinois Association of Park District’s (IAPD) Best of the Best Awards Gala. The award recognizes citizens’ volunteer efforts to enhance a park district, forest preserve, conservation, recreation or special agency program, service, parkland, open space or facility. Lohr has been a volunteer for Mundelein Park District’s annual programs for the last 15 years. He has consistently dedicated his 4th of July to the Mundelein Freedom Classic 5K Walk/Run, often leading the races as the lead bike, acting as traffic control and working water stations. Lohr also has contributed his time to the Boo Bash Halloween event, Chase the Moon 5K and the Margaritaville event at Barefoot Bay Water Park, and he planted flowers at the Community Center as well. For more information, call 847-566-0650 or visit www.mundeleinparks.org.

Lincolnshire

Fire Dept. seeks winter wear to aid veterans

The village announced that the Lincolnshire Fire Department is collecting new and gently used winter wear (coats, hats, gloves and boots) to donate to Midwest Veterans Closet, a non-profit organization that provides basic needs and resources for veterans, enlistees and their families. Donations of these items can be dropped off at a collection box located near the receptionist’s desk at Village Hall, 1 Olde Half Day Road. Donations are due by Nov. 20. In 2017, the Police Department received nearly 100 winter coats from community members during the program. For more information, call 847-883-8600 or visit www.lincolnshireil.gov.

Barrington

Barrington High’s Gibbons named Teacher of the Year

Barrington 220 Community School District announced that Erin Gibbons, a French teacher at Barrington High School for the past four years, recently was named the Paul T. Griffith Illinois Foreign Language Teacher of the Year at the Illinois Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ICTFL) Fall Conference. Gibbons received a scholarship from the French Embassy to participate in a special training program in Vichy, France, in 2014, and also completed a study abroad program in Lille, France, in 2005. Gibbons earned a B.A. in French from St. Norbert College and a M.A. in Curriculum & Instruction with English as a Second Language endorsement from Concordia University. For more information, call 847-381-1400 or visit www.barrington220.org.

Deerfield

Village to host annual Downtown Lighting Ceremony

The village announced that the 4th annual Downtown Lighting Ceremony will be held from 4-5 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Deerfield Village Centre Plaza (between Starbucks and Bobby’s Deerfield), 625 Deerfield Road. The event is hosted by Mayor Harriet Rosenthal, the Deerfield-Bannockburn-Riverwoods (DBR) Chamber of Commerce and local businesses. Complimentary treats and beverages (including dog treats) will be provided by Starbucks, PetPeople, Seta Salon and Kid Snips. Musical entertainment will be provided by Bill Robinson & Friends, and kids will have an opportunity to give Robinson’s hammered dulcimer a try. Rosenthal will plug in the lights at 5 p.m. to mark the beginning of the holiday season. For more information, call Communications Specialist Kylie Cerk at 847-719-7404 or visit www.deerfield.il.us.

–Lake County News Briefs–