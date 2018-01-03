Lake Forest Police responded Jan. 3 to a south parking lot in the 600 block of N. Forest Avenue, after receiving a call of shots fired.

They arrived at 6:20 a.m. to find a dead male with a gunshot wound, and a 27-year old woman shot multiple times. The woman was still breathing and was transported to Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities indicated that the shooting was allegedly tied to a domestic dispute between the two individuals. By 11 a.m., the Lake County coroner’s Office was onsite and conducting its investigation. The Western Avenue shooting scene, between Deerpath and Illinois roads, was cordoned off and blocked to facilitate the investigation.

Police officers from Lake Forest, Lake Villa, Highwood, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department were onsite for traffic and pedestrian control. Authorities also said there was no danger to the community, and local schools were informed of the incident and did not go on lockdown status.

The investigation is being overseen by the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force. No names have been released pending the notification to family members of the deceased.

—Two people dead in Lake Forest shooting–