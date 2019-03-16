Chicago DUI patrol planned

The Chicago Police Department will be conducting a DUI saturation patrol in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The 24th Police District saturation patrol will be from 7 p.m. March 16 to 3 a.m. March 17.

Police said the purpose of the program is to saturate a designated area with roving officers who continually monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend speeding violators.

In addition, a breath alcohol testing mobile unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite the process of charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting the suspect into the nearest lockup for bonding. The mobile unit also allows for individual recognizance bonds to be issued at the site of the DUI saturation patrol.

The DUI patrol conducted March 9-10 in the Ogden (10th) District resulted in the following arrests and citations: