Chicago public schools closed Thursday

Chicago Public Schools officials have cancelled all classes and school activities Thursday due to a forecast of extreme temperatures far below freezing.

CPS officials said the temperatures could present a hazard to children traveling to and from school. District buildings will be closed Thursday due to the extreme conditions, and the district is encouraging all students to remain indoors for their safety.

Friday is a previously scheduled non-attendance day for students, but staff is expected to report to school.

“The safety of students remains the most important factor in making these decisions, and since temperatures are expected to stay at dangerous levels through Thursday, we are canceling school to ensure families have ample time to plan ahead,” said CPS CEO Janice K. Jackson.

The district is notifying parents of the closure through its regular communication channels via Robocalls, emails, social media platforms and through media outlets. Parents can also call 773-553-1000 or visit the CPS website for information.

If families need alternate options, the Chicago Park District will be offering warming centers throughout the city. Specific locations and hours can be found at www.chicagoparkdistrict.com.

Due to the cancellation of classes Wednesday and Thursday, CPS intends to add two additional instructional days to the end of the school year to ensure students receive the full 178 instructional days on the district’s calendar. The calendar update must be approved by the Board of Education and would move the final instructional day of the school year to June 20.