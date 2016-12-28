DeKalb County Events

CCT’s Stage Right Theatre presents “Godspell,” Jan. 5-8 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

Dec. 28 

Adult Coloring Book Club 

10 a.m. 

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore 

Free 

Join in the fun of this relaxing activity, which is a way to release holiday stress. For more information, call (815) 895-2500.

 

 

Dec. 31 

Welcome Essentials (WE) Pantry 

10 a.m.-12 p.m. 

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of DeKalb, 158 N. Fourth St., DeKalb 

Free 

Food is always needed but so are other items that are not always readily donated. Wanted: non-food essentials such as toiletries, person hygiene products, paper goods and cleaning supplies. For more information, call (815) 756-7089.

 

 

Dec. 31 

New Year’s Eve at Fatty’s in DeKalb

11 a.m.-past midnight 

Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb 

Various prices 

Celebration starts with college bowl game watching: at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Then Back Country Roads performs live in the Novak Room starting at 10 p.m. And, a champagne toast is planned for midnight.

 

 

Dec. 31 

De Kalb New Year’s Eve Party with a Purpose 

Doors open at 7 p.m. 

Faranda’s, 302 Grove St., DeKalb 

$100 per person 

Ticket price include an all-you-can eat dinner, open bar, dancing and champagne toast at midnight. Proceeds will go to Adventure Works, a local non-profit that provides counseling to area youth through adventure therapy. Call (815) 517-0825 or email Tickets@adventureworksdekalb.org to purchase tickets.

 

 

Dec. 31 

Fargo NYE Lock-in Skateboarding 

7 p.m. Dec. 31-7 a.m. Jan. 1 

629 E. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb 

$40 

Drop off the kids this New Year’s Eve at Fargo Indoor Skatepark for a skateboard lock-in. Ages 6-13 are welcome. Skateboarding lessons, lock-in games, movies, pizza, snacks and more will be included in the festivities. Even if a child doesn’t skate, this event will have games to participate in. Visit fargoskateboarding.com for more information and to register.

 

 

Dec. 31 

Sycamore Singles’ New Year’s Eve Party 

8:30 p.m. 

121 S. California, Sycamore 

$20 per person now; $25 at the door 

Tickets include music and dancing by DJ Nobody, light hors d’oeuvres at 11 p.m. and a champagne toast with balloon drop at midnight. Go to www.SycamoreSingles.com to buy tickets.

 

 

Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 

Shotgun Sports in Waterman 

10 a.m.-3 p.m.  

Aurora Sportsmen’s Club, 7858 Preserve Road, Waterman 

Guests are free 

Shotgun sports area trap, skeet and 5 stand are staffed. Members and non-members are welcome. For more information, go to www.aurorasc.org or call (815) 264-9000.

 

 

Jan. 3 

Kids’ Chicago Sports Fan Painting Class in Sycamore

10 a.m.-12 p.m. 

Chelsea McGhee Studios, 525 Brickville Road, Sycamore 

$25 

Children can choose what team they want to paint, and they will use stencils and learn some tricks to make their masterpieces. Call (815) 991-5187 or go to chelseamcghee.com for more information.

 

 

Jan. 5-Jan. 8 

“Godspell” 

7 p.m. Jan. 5-Jan. 7; 2 p.m. Jan. 8 

Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb 

$12; $6 for children 12 and younger; free for children 2 and younger 

CCT’s Stage Right Theatre presents “Godspell,” written by award-winning Stephen Schwartz, who composed “Wicked.”  This timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love broke ground when it opened on Broadway in 971 as a rock opera about Jesus Christ. Based on the Gospel according to St Matthew, it deals with the last days of Jesus, and includes dramatized versions of several well-known parables. Call (815) 758-1215 for more information.

 

 

Jan. 7 

All Star Sports 

Six sessions, various times 

Sycamore Park District, 940 E. State St., Sycamore 

Various fees

All Star Sports provides quality sports instruction to children of all ages in a fun, safe and instructional manner. Classes are for children ages 2-6 years old. For more information, visit All Star Sports online at allstarsi.com.

 

 

