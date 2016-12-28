DeKalb County Events

Dec. 28

Adult Coloring Book Club

10 a.m.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore

Free

Join in the fun of this relaxing activity, which is a way to release holiday stress. For more information, call (815) 895-2500.

Dec. 31

Welcome Essentials (WE) Pantry

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of DeKalb, 158 N. Fourth St., DeKalb

Free

Food is always needed but so are other items that are not always readily donated. Wanted: non-food essentials such as toiletries, person hygiene products, paper goods and cleaning supplies. For more information, call (815) 756-7089.

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve at Fatty’s in DeKalb

11 a.m.-past midnight

Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb

Various prices

Celebration starts with college bowl game watching: at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Then Back Country Roads performs live in the Novak Room starting at 10 p.m. And, a champagne toast is planned for midnight.

Dec. 31

De Kalb New Year’s Eve Party with a Purpose

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Faranda’s, 302 Grove St., DeKalb

$100 per person

Ticket price include an all-you-can eat dinner, open bar, dancing and champagne toast at midnight. Proceeds will go to Adventure Works, a local non-profit that provides counseling to area youth through adventure therapy. Call (815) 517-0825 or email Tickets@adventureworksdekalb.org to purchase tickets.

Dec. 31

Fargo NYE Lock-in Skateboarding

7 p.m. Dec. 31-7 a.m. Jan. 1

629 E. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb

$40

Drop off the kids this New Year’s Eve at Fargo Indoor Skatepark for a skateboard lock-in. Ages 6-13 are welcome. Skateboarding lessons, lock-in games, movies, pizza, snacks and more will be included in the festivities. Even if a child doesn’t skate, this event will have games to participate in. Visit fargoskateboarding.com for more information and to register.

Dec. 31

Sycamore Singles’ New Year’s Eve Party

8:30 p.m.

121 S. California, Sycamore

$20 per person now; $25 at the door

Tickets include music and dancing by DJ Nobody, light hors d’oeuvres at 11 p.m. and a champagne toast with balloon drop at midnight. Go to www.SycamoreSingles.com to buy tickets.

Dec. 31 and Jan. 1

Shotgun Sports in Waterman

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Aurora Sportsmen’s Club, 7858 Preserve Road, Waterman

Guests are free

Shotgun sports area trap, skeet and 5 stand are staffed. Members and non-members are welcome. For more information, go to www.aurorasc.org or call (815) 264-9000.

Jan. 3

Kids’ Chicago Sports Fan Painting Class in Sycamore

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Chelsea McGhee Studios, 525 Brickville Road, Sycamore

$25

Children can choose what team they want to paint, and they will use stencils and learn some tricks to make their masterpieces. Call (815) 991-5187 or go to chelseamcghee.com for more information.

Jan. 5-Jan. 8

“Godspell”

7 p.m. Jan. 5-Jan. 7; 2 p.m. Jan. 8

Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb

$12; $6 for children 12 and younger; free for children 2 and younger

CCT’s Stage Right Theatre presents “Godspell,” written by award-winning Stephen Schwartz, who composed “Wicked.” This timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love broke ground when it opened on Broadway in 971 as a rock opera about Jesus Christ. Based on the Gospel according to St Matthew, it deals with the last days of Jesus, and includes dramatized versions of several well-known parables. Call (815) 758-1215 for more information.

Jan. 7

All Star Sports

Six sessions, various times

Sycamore Park District, 940 E. State St., Sycamore

Various fees

All Star Sports provides quality sports instruction to children of all ages in a fun, safe and instructional manner. Classes are for children ages 2-6 years old. For more information, visit All Star Sports online at allstarsi.com.