DUI patrol hits Austin area

The Chicago Police Department will be conducting a DUI saturation patrol this weekend in the Austin neighborhood.

The saturation patrol will take place from through 3 a.m. Sunday.

In saturation patrols, a designated area is covered with roving police officers who continually monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety-belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend speeding violators.

In addition, the department’s Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite the process of charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting an alleged offender into the nearest lockup for bonding. The Mobile Unit also allows for individual recognizances bonds to be issued at the site of a DUI saturation patrol.

The saturation patrol conducted Sept. 21 in the Albany Park neighborhood resulted in: