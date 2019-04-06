DUI patrol hits Central District

The Chicago Police Department will be conducting a DUI saturation patrol in the Central District on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The 1st District saturation patrol will take place from 7 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday. Purpose of the program is to saturate a designated area with roving police officers who continually monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place an emphasis on speed, alcohol and safety belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend violators.

In addition, the breath alcohol testing mobile unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite the process of charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting a suspect into the nearest lockup for booking. The mobile unit also allows for individual recognizance bonds to be issued at the site of a DUI saturation patrol.

A saturation patrol conducted in the Shakespeare District on March 30-31 resulted in: